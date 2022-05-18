NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The owners of the Seacor Power have reached confidential settlements with some — but not all — of the victim’s families, according to a filing in the U.S. Eastern District Court in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Six are confirmed dead, six were rescued and another seven remain missing after the April 13, 2021, capsizing of the Seacor Power liftboat in the Gulf of Mexico. A microburst of severe weather caused the craft to capsize due to a “wake low” weather pattern resulting in 70 to 80 mph winds and very rough seas.

A dizzying number of legal motions and lawsuits have been filed against not only the owners of the Seacor Power, but the operators, contractors, and salvage companies that were involved in the liftboat’s operation and recovery efforts.

As a result of the settlements, Seacor Marine owners Falcon Global Offshore II, LLC, have asked the federal court to dismiss the associated motions and lawsuits.

Among those who have settled are:

Sheila Wallingsford as a representative of James Wallingsford , 55 of Gilbert, who was found dead on April 16, 2021.

, 55 of Gilbert, who was found dead on April 16, 2021. Yvette Ledet as a representative of Capt. David Ledet , 63, of Thibodaux, who was found dead on April 15, 2021.

, 63, of Thibodaux, who was found dead on April 15, 2021. Darra Morales as a representative of Chaz Morales, Sr. , who remains missing.

, who remains missing. Estelle Walcott, Amanda Walcott-Harris, Dawn Saddler and Russel Wayne Saddler as representatives of Gregory Walcott , 62, of Abbeville, who remains missing.

, 62, of Abbeville, who remains missing. Lynn Shields Warren as a representative of Lawrence James Warren II, 36, of Terrytown, who was found dead on April 19, 2021.

36, of Terrytown, who was found dead on April 19, 2021. Janet Hartford as a representative of Anthony Hartford , 53, of New Orleans, who was found dead on April 16, 2021.

, 53, of New Orleans, who was found dead on April 16, 2021. Rathey Encalade as a representative of Darren Encalade, of Belle Chasse, who remains missing.

It should be noted that those who have settled may not represent all of the family members who have claims in certain cases. It should also be noted that while the settlements reached involve the owners of the Seacor Power, some outstanding suits against companies like Donjon-SMIT, LLC (a salvage company) and Semco, LLC (the shipbuilder) are not included in the settlements.