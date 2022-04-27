PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the public docket of the investigation of the capsizing of the Seacor Power.

The docket contains data that support the information that will be synthesized in the NTSB’s Factual Reports and Final Report. The Final Report will be published by the NTSB following a Board meeting anticipated for a later date. The docket is intended to supplement or correct information that was released in preliminary reports and findings.

The NTSB’s preliminary report was released on May 18, 2021, a little more than a month after the lift boat capsized.

There are 78 docket items with 8,000 pages of factual information, including meteorology information, survival factors, interviews from multiple sources involved, such as the United States Coast Gaurd Coxwains, captains of nearby boats, spouses of Seacor Power crewmen, employees of Talos, and more, as well as transcriptions of the Coast Guard’s investigative public hearing that was held in August of 2021.

Read the docket here.