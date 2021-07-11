Coast Guard: SEACOR Power bow section lifted to surface, taken to M.A.R.S. facility

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) A salvage team has raised the bow section of the SEACOR Power to the surface of the water and transported it by barge to a facility in Houma for recycling, according to the Coast Guard.

The bow part was transported Saturday to the Modern American Recycling Services, Inc. facility in Houma, La.

With the bow section removed, salvage work continues at the site, where crews are conducting a more acoustic survey of the stern and accommodation sections, the Coast Guard announced.

The updated surveys will then be used to complete the rigging configuration to prepare the stern section for removal and once the stern section is raised, the crews will continue the preparation and removal of the accommodations section, according to CG officials.

“Safety remains paramount. The unified commander is closely monitoring the weather and adjusting operations as needed to ensure the safety of salvage crews,” a statement from the Coast Guard read.

A temporary flight restriction has been placed around the M.A.R.S., Inc. facility to ensure the safety of salvage crews working at the wreckage site and the M.A.R.S., Inc. facility as well as boaters who could place themselves in danger by transiting through an active work site where debris and other underwater obstructions such as anchor wires, mooring ropes and navigational buoys may be present, the Coast Guard announced.

The incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard.

Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the NTSB at 202-314-6133.