Seacor Power
Seacor Latest: Life jackets, hard hats found as volunteers search for remaining Seacor crew members
Video
‘Louisiana Strong’ Acadiana kids drawing captures heartbreaking scene from capsized lift boat
Video
Family holds funeral for Quinon Pitre whose body was recovered this week at site of capsized boat
Video
Funeral held Saturday in Lafayette for Seacor crew member Ernest Williams
Video
Second lawsuit filed in Seacor Power tragedy blames energy, boat companies in fatal capsizing
Men still on capsized lift boat when U.S. Coast Guard cutter left scene, no weather alert sent day of accident
Video
List of local fundraisers and donation methods to support families of Acadiana Seacor Power victims
Former President Trump makes $10,000 donation to rescue efforts of missing Seacor Power crew members
Multiple lawsuits expected following Seacor Power disaster
Video
Shrimp boats needed to find missing Seacor crew
Video
Social media movements to honor Seacor Power victims, families ask people to wear white on Friday
Missing liferaft on capsized lift boat revives family’s hope of finding New Iberia man alive, but they need Acadiana’s help
Video
Father frustrated with search for missing Seacor crew
Video
Funeral arrangements set for Seacor Power victim Ernest Williams, Jr.
Video
Funeral arrangements set for Seacor Power victim Quinon Pitre
Video
Local News
LPSO warns of scammers posing as local law enforcement
La. 91 pontoon bridge near Estherwood closed until further notice
April 26 LDH update: 910 new cases reported, 6 new deaths
Toot’N’Scoot Crawfish Boil fundraiser set for Parc Sans Souci May 13
Acadiana Local Music Spotlight- The Greg Gordon Project
Video
Typical End of April Weather this Workweek
Video
Seacor Latest: Life jackets, hard hats found as volunteers search for remaining Seacor crew members
Video
‘Louisiana Strong’ Acadiana kids drawing captures heartbreaking scene from capsized lift boat
Video
Evangeline Parish sheriff’s department will see first budget update since 1977
Video
Feds: 10 St. Mary Parish residents accused of faking application for FEMA disaster benefits
