Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
International
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Hero Salute
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Seacor Power
Top Stories
First woman general in Louisiana National Guard retires
VP Kamala Harris heads to El Paso to address migration concerns
Video
One motorcyclist dies, another injured in U.S. 90 crash in Roanoke
Carencro Middle, Milton Elementary name new principals
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
The Big Game
Japan 2020 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Newsletters
Acadiana Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Science
Aging Japanese nuclear reactor restarted after a decade
120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree
Astronauts tackle more solar panel work in 3rd spacewalk
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local News
One motorcyclist dies, another injured in U.S. 90 crash in Roanoke
Carencro Middle, Milton Elementary name new principals
June 25th officially named “Clifton Chenier Day” in Louisiana
Video
Storms and Heat Continue into the Weekend
Video
Acadiana Workforce Solutions Opportunity Event
Accused murderer in Missouri cold case eludes police in Franklin for 36 years
Video
Moving Acadiana Forward: Vibrant Community
Video
UPDATE: Breaux Bridge man arrested for afternoon shooting
IPSO: Missing teen from Iberia Parish believed to be in Lafayette area
Video
Lafayette Library director explains Pride displays at three branches
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Accused murderer in Missouri cold case eludes police in Franklin for 36 years
Video
UPDATE: Breaux Bridge man arrested for afternoon shooting
7-Day Forecast
Double 20-floor high-rise towers planned for downtown Lafayette
Video
Idea of overturning election results is ‘un-American’, Pence says
Sidebar