See reopening plans for Lafayette’s private schools; plans for Catholic schools to come

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Many Lafayette private schools are planning to start classes with regular five-day attendance on campus for students, although each will follow safety restrictions.
In Lafayette Parish, students at public schools will alternate days on campuses and at home, combining face-to-face instruction and distance learning in a blended model.
Here is a look at private schools. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette will be releasing its plans for Catholic schools in the coming days.
The following schools have announced plans:
- Lafayette Christian Academy
- Episcopal School of Acadiana
- Ascension Episcopal School
- Westminster Christian Academy
