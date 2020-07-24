See reopening plans for Lafayette’s private schools; plans for Catholic schools to come

School reopening plans

by: The Daily Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Many Lafayette private schools are planning to start classes with regular five-day attendance on campus for students, although each will follow safety restrictions.  

In Lafayette Parish, students at public schools will alternate days on campuses and at home, combining face-to-face instruction and distance learning in a blended model. 

Here is a look at private schools. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette will be releasing its plans for Catholic schools in the coming days.

The following schools have announced plans:

  • Lafayette Christian Academy
  • Episcopal School of Acadiana
  • Ascension Episcopal School
  • Westminster Christian Academy

For the full plans, continue to our media partners, The Daily Advertiser.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar