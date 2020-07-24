See reopening plans for Lafayette’s private schools; plans for Catholic schools to come

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Many Lafayette private schools are planning to start classes with regular five-day attendance on campus for students, although each will follow safety restrictions.

In Lafayette Parish, students at public schools will alternate days on campuses and at home, combining face-to-face instruction and distance learning in a blended model.

Here is a look at private schools. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette will be releasing its plans for Catholic schools in the coming days.

The following schools have announced plans:

Lafayette Christian Academy

Episcopal School of Acadiana

Ascension Episcopal School

Westminster Christian Academy

