School reopening plans in Acadiana: Parish-by-parish

Here is a preliminary list of reopening plans released by school districts in Acadiana. BESE released a list of minimum standards and best health-safety measures. However, a majority of fall reopening plans have been listed at local district levels.

The following list is subject to change as school districts release additional information:

Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish School System is moving toward a mix of on-campus and virtual education. Parents will be offered the choice of going entirely online virtual via LPSS’ Online Academy. In-person learning will be scheduled in shifts. The first day of public school in Lafayette in August 17. Read LPSS’ full “Learn Lafayette” plan here.

St. Landry Parish

On July 15, the St. Landry Parish School Board voted to move forward with a full virtual education model. The first day of school in St. Landry Parish is August 20. Read the St. Landry School Board’s Virtual Learning Strong Start FAQ here.

Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish School District is planning to offer a full-virtual option for grades K-12. However, it is encouraging children grades K-2 to attend school on campus to ensure the establishment of foundational reading skills. An additional option for elementary school students is face-to-face education in static groups. Middle and high school students may choose the combination option of attending campus two days per week and three days virtually with teacher access.

The first day of school is August 17. Read the full “Strong Start 2020” plan here.

St. Martin Parish

The St. Martin Parish School District plans to implement face-to-face education for students in grades K-5 following CDC guidelines. The district has also released a “Full Virtual Program”, which requires parents and guardians to begin an application process.

The first day of school in St. Martin Parish is August 12. Read the full list of the St. Martin Parish School District’s reopening guidelines here.

Vermilion Parish

The Vermilion Parish School District plans to hold class five days a week, but with limited group sizes that will be altered in phases. The school district has issued a disclaimer on its guideline plan that is subject to change.

Read current reopening plan here. The first day of school is August 27.

Evangeline Parish

The Evangeline Parish School District is planning a mix of reopening methods that will allow some traditional on-campus learning with capacity restrictions, distance learning via tools such as Zoom and relying on the Evangeline Virtual Academy.

Read the most recent list of Evangeline Parish School District guidelines here. The first day of school is August 5.

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Elementary School (pre-kindergarten through fifth grade) students will go to school five days a week. Middle school and high school students will be on campus part-time until the state enters Phase 3.

The first day of school is August 17. Read the Acadia Parish Superintendent of Schools’ letter on reopening guidelines here.

Jeff Davis Parish

The Jeff Davis Parish School District is relying on Louisiana’s reopening guidelines as is moved forward with the new school year. Superintendent Kirk Credeur said the plan will not be 100% official until the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) releases their final plan on Aug. 14. As of July 24, elementary students will attend school five days a week in separate groups. Middle and high school students will be provided distance learning on Fridays. Parents will also be offered a school district’s virtual program.

Read current plan for reopening here. The first day of school in August 17.

