Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
AG Jeff Landry sends letter to governor further criticizing Louisiana’s mask mandate
Gallery
Top Stories
2020 Miles Perret Cancer Services triathlon goes virtual
Louisiana leaders remember the late Rep. John Lewis
Second stimulus check: GOP leaders meet to discuss aid package
LAGCOE to host webinar on “How to Get Things Done” July 22nd
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Daily LDH coronavirus update
Important COVID-19 information
Statewide COVID-19 testing site list
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 daily updates
School reopening plans
LPSS to offer a virtual option in its 2020-2021 reopening plan
Jeff Davis Parish releases back-to-school plan for 2020-21
St. Landry K-12 students will start school year all virtual
Video
Acadia Parish School District releases phased reopening plan to parents
St. Landry Parish School Board rolls out 2020-21 Strong Start plan
Video
More School reopening plans Headlines
St. Martin Parish prepares for virtual learning for fall 2020
Video
Local News
2020 Miles Perret Cancer Services triathlon goes virtual
Louisiana leaders remember the late Rep. John Lewis
Tropical Development Possible in the Gulf of Mexico this Week
Video
Opelousas Police investigating early morning shooting that left 1 seriously injured
An Active Stretch of Weather Expected for Acadiana this Week
Video
Lafayette Mayor-President defends decision to close four community centers
Lafayette residents take action as four recreational centers are set to close
Video
Disciplinary hearing begins Monday for Opelousas police officer accused of brutality
Video
Actual Saint Landry statue will occupy spot at parish courthouse
Vermilion Parish animal rescue group out of funds, asking for donations
More Local
Trending Stories
Governor calls for 3 days of fasting, prayer during lunch beginning Monday
Video
AP says it will capitalize Black but not white
Second stimulus check: GOP leaders meet to discuss aid package
Tropical Development Possible in the Gulf of Mexico this Week
Video
Lafayette Mayor-President defends decision to close four community centers
Sidebar