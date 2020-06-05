Breaking News
Sandbag distribution locations in Acadiana
Village of Maurice providing sandbags for residence at police station

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — Mayor Wayne Theriot said sandbags are available for residents of the Village of Maurice at the police station at 115 Corinne Street.

There is a 10-bag limit, and residents are advised to bring their own shovel.

“Your adherence to the 10 bag limit will allow other residents to have access to sand,” said Theriot in a press release.

Residents outside of Maurice should contact the Vermilion Parish Police Jury for sand availability and location. Future weather updates will be found on the Vermilion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Facebook page.

