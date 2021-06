LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The boy suspected of fatally shooting a 14-year-old Lafayette girl has turned himself. Wednesday, the parents of Zaria Garry share what it means in their recovery after losing her. She was shot in the head last week down the street from her grandmother's house on North Pierce Street.

Raymond and Brandy Garry were in the hospital from Thursday night to Saturday evening praying for a miracle while their daughter Zaria was on life support. It is the toughest thing they've ever done to say goodbye.