Sandbags available ahead of dual storm threat in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) will open two additional sandbag locations Sunday to help residents prepare for the potential effects from Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

Residents, especially those who live in areas prone to flooding, are encouraged to take precautions to protect their property.

All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

The two additional sandbag locations are at Brown Park and the Robicheaux Recreation Center. A full list of all sandbag stations throughout Lafayette Parish is below.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

· North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

· Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

· Brown Park, 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

· Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower

Bags Per Household

· Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

· Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.