APRIL 14: LCG makes sandbags available throughout Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government has made sandbags available throughout the parish for those living in areas prone to flooding with the threat of heavy rainfall set to continue through the end of the week.

All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Bags Per Household

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Scott

Will monitor and make them available if situation worsens.

Youngsville

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville (The Fortune Road sandbag location is no longer open and has been moved)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.