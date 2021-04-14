APRIL 14: St. Martin Parish offers sandbags at Stephensville Park, no-wake zone declared

UPDATE, 9:31 a.m.: Effective immediately, there will be a no-wake zone in effect for Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville and Belle River) until further notice as per an Executive Order by Parish President Chester Cedars.

The water level is high and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into the yards and homes along the bayou.

ORIGINAL POST: ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Because of the recent, unexpected rain storms, St. Martin Parish has made arrangements for the delivery of sand to Stephensville Park. Therefore, this site will serve as a self-service location as soon as the sand arrives, which is expected to be before sunset. Additional public works personnel will be on-site tomorrow morning.

At this point, it is not anticipated that sand will be needed at any location in upper St. Martin.

The Parish will continue to monitor this situation and keep the affected communities advised of any and all conditions/developments. Should the threat of high water intensify, St. Martin Parish Government will implement more comprehensive measures. The situation is being constantly monitored by public works and the Office of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness.