APRIL 14: Iberia Parish provides sandbag locations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announced that sandbags are available for Iberia Parish residents at the following locations:

B.O.M. Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Delcambre Fire Department

Loreauville Fire Department

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

For more information, call the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474