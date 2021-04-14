APRIL 14: Iberia Parish provides sandbag locations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announced that sandbags are available for Iberia Parish residents at the following locations:
- B.O.M. Fire Station
- Grand Marais Fire Station
- Coteau Fire Station
- Delcambre Fire Department
- Loreauville Fire Department
- Lydia Fire Station
- Jeanerette Fire Department
Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
For more information, call the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474