Saints wrap up first week of camp

NEW ORLEANS, La.- With the New Orleans Saints, versatility is one of the main ingredients in their gumbo of an offensive scheme.

Running back Alvin Kamara is no doubt one of the best in the league already, but he’s looking to utilize his receiving talent to even further expand that Saints offense.

“Alvin Kamara, Saints running back says, “I feel like we got a good receiving core. I talk to these guys. I talk to Ted. Ted’s been in the league for 13 years. Mike’s been shredding the league for the past 3 years. CJ of course, I talk to him. I just try to pick their brains, even Drew. I try to pick their brains on some of these routes that might be unconventional for a running back but I feel like I could probably run.”

Just like the offense, the Saints defense starting to click on and off the field with several veteran leaders returning.

Demario Davis, Saints linebacker says, “I think we have a closer bond. Some guys have been together for what, three years, most of us two years, with the same coach, so we have a really close bond, not just on the field but off of the field. I think that allows us to think along the same patterns. A lot of times we may change a blitz in the middle of a play without even communicating with one another because we both kind of think along the same plane. Whether it’s two of us, or three of us on the field, we kind of find a groove of understanding how a guy plays, how a guy thinks, and that just puts us one step ahead of the offense.”

The Saints have just one week until training camp reps turn into preseason game tests.

New Orleans faces off against Minnesota on August 9, in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.