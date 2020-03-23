Saints sign Emmanuel Sanders to two-year deal

This week, the Saints made one of the biggest waves of NFL free agency, picking up wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

The two-year deal was first reported on Friday and was made official on Sunday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

Sanders fills the void of a solid No. 2 wide receiver alongside Pro-Bowler Michael Thomas. That has been the Saints’ biggest need over the past couple of seasons.

Sanders was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, then spent time in Denver before his latest stint in San Francisco.

With the 49ers, he had one of his best performances against the Saints in December. He recorded seven catches for 157 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22 yards per catch. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass in that game, in which the Saints loss to the 49ers 48-46.