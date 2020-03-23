1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

COVID-19 static bar

Gov. Edwards to hold March 23 live broadcast on COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Saints sign Emmanuel Sanders to two-year deal

Saints

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

This week, the Saints made one of the biggest waves of NFL free agency, picking up wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

The two-year deal was first reported on Friday and was made official on Sunday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

Sanders fills the void of a solid No. 2 wide receiver alongside Pro-Bowler Michael Thomas. That has been the Saints’ biggest need over the past couple of seasons.

Sanders was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, then spent time in Denver before his latest stint in San Francisco.

With the 49ers, he had one of his best performances against the Saints in December. He recorded seven catches for 157 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22 yards per catch. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass in that game, in which the Saints loss to the 49ers 48-46.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar