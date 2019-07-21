Get your tickets: Saints training camp starts Friday

The New Orleans Saints training camp starts next Friday, July 26

and if you want to get your first look at this year’s team you are going to need a ticket.

They are free, but space is limited.

To reserve a spot: https://seatgeek.com/venues/ochsner-sports-performance-center/tickets

Four of the 12 practices open to the public are already full. As a bonus to fans bleacher seating will be covered and misted.

There will be upgraded concessions and more Saints merchandise that you can get your hands on.