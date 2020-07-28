Drew and Brittany Brees donate $5 million to support healthcare in Louisiana

Another solid done by Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, as they continue to make a difference in the communities and state in which they live.

They’ve committed $5 million through their Brees Dream foundation to support healthcare throughout Louisiana.

They will team up with Ochsner Health to build health care centers in “the communities that need it most.”

The first will be in New Orleans East later this year. That’s the Brees’ second $5 million donation since March when they pledged to help Louisiana’s communities get through the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed nearly everything, from the way that we work to how our kids learn to the way that we play football,” Brees says. “As we work through one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes, our health and wellness has never been more important. The Brees Dream foundation is proud to commit $5 million to support healthcare in Louisiana. In partnership with Ochsner Health, we will create community health centers in under-served communities throughout the great state of Louisiana These health centers will offer primary and specialty care to communities who need it most and promote health equity for all.”

“Our family is honored to help break down barriers and give back to the incredible people of Louisiana,” Brittany says.