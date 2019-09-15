Brees injures hand, questionable to return

Teddy Bridgewater is in at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints after Drew Brees injured his thumb after being hit by Rams’ DB Aaron Donald on a pass attempt late in the first quarter.

Brees immediately came to the sideline and had his hand taped up.

FOX Sports’ sideline reporter said the Saints officially said Brees has an injured hand and is questionable to return.

Brees was pressured by Donald on the team’s first two series. Brees threw an interception on the first drive when he threw a pass to Jared Cook and Cook was leveled by Eric Weddle.

The Saints are trying to exact some revenge after losing in the NFC Championship last January when the officials missed a pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact on a play late in the game.