Top deals from Home Depot (and more) for the person on your list who loves to fix things

If there’s someone on your shopping list who loves fixing things, you’re in luck. This holiday season, Home Depot is offering some staggeringly deep discounts on tools.

While you can save the most money on power tool sets and combo tool kits, smaller items are on sale as well. It doesn’t matter if you need a table saw or a set of drill bits — now is the time to shop for the handyperson on your list. Maybe you’ll be inspired by the savings and pick up a few tools for yourself as well.

Top tool deals of the day

Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit: $600.97 discount

This comprehensive kit has the tools needed to accomplish a wide variety of tasks. The nine included tools are powered by an 18-volt lithium-ion battery, which is designed to offer greater torque and longer runtime. The kit comes with three batteries, a charger and a tool bag.

Available at Home Depot

RIDGID 10-Inch Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand: $150 discount

The RIDGID table saw has a 30-inch ripping capacity, making it possible to rip through a 4 by 4 in a single pass. It features onboard tool and accessory storage, a dust port, a push stick, a blade guard assembly and more. This model comes with a lifetime service agreement when registered.

Available at Home Depot

Makita 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Piece Tool Kit: $117.90 discount

If you’re looking for a cordless tool set from an industry leader, this six-piece set from Makita will suit you well. The kit includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a compact reciprocating saw, a flashlight and a vacuum. Purchase also includes two batteries, a charger and a tool bag.

Available at Home Depot

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit: $100 discount

If you prefer Ryobi’s line of tools, this six-piece set includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, a flashlight and a multi-tool. It also comes with a 1.5Ah battery, a 4.0Ah battery, a charger and a tool bag.

Available at Home Depot

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit: $80 discount

For the person who just needs a couple of tools, this two-tool option includes a drill/driver and an impact driver. These tools are designed to deliver 13% more power while being 25% more compact. Besides the tools, purchase includes two 20-volt lithium-ion batteries, a charger and a contractor bag.

Available at Home Depot

Husky Mechanics Tool Set: $90 discount

If you’re looking for a comprehensive tool set for a mechanic, this offering from Husky has 270 pieces. It’s expansive enough to meet the needs of a professional. The chromium-alloy steel ensures the tools are durable, while the 72-tooth ratchets allow them to function with just a 5-degree arc.

Available at Home Depot

More tool deals to check out

