What are the top-rated Truly Beauty products on Ulta Beauty?

Truly Beauty is a clean and cruelty-free brand that blends vegan ingredients with high-end actives to deliver long-lasting, real results. From cleansers and body butters to serums and masks, the brand offers plenty of fun, colorful bath and skin care products to give you gorgeous skin without compromising on your values.

All of their products are formulated with healthy and beneficial ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, aloe vera leaf juice, retinol and CBD. If you’re in the market for high-performing organic products from Truly Beauty, the line is easy to find at Ulta Beauty. Here’s a breakdown of the 14 best products from the brand.

Best Truly Beauty products

Truly Mary Jane CBD Glow Serum

If you want to brighten or even out your skin tone, this potent serum is well worth a try. It’s made with glycolic acid that helps exfoliate your skin and speed up cell turnover and CBD that works to soothe and hydrate the skin and reduce inflammation. It also contains retinol which can help reduce and prevent fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin elasticity.

Truly Unicorn CBD Whipped Body Butter

This rainbow-colored body butter is packed with powerhouse ingredients like vegan collagen, antioxidant-rich superfoods and CBD to give your skin a luminous glow and a soft, nourished feel. The hemp, matcha and acai berries in their buttery formula have antioxidant properties that help address free radicals and skin hydration. While you can apply it anywhere your skin feels dry, the brand recommends focusing it on your elbows, knees, feet and cuticles after a bath or a shower.

Truly Buns of Glowry Tighten and Glow Smoothing Butt Polish

Give your tush an extra boost with this luxurious smoothing butt polish from Truly. It uses wheat protein to firm up the skin and minimize the appearance of cellulite and fine lines. It also contains amino-rich watermelon extract that will intensely hydrate and plump your skin, leaving you with a firm derriere that glows. All you need to do is lather a small amount of product with water, rub it on your butt in circular motions and rinse off.

Truly Matcha Scrub Whipped Face Scrub

If you’re looking for a natural method to clear and even out your complexion, look no further. This green tea and matcha face scrub gently exfoliates and purifies the skin, controls oil and helps clear impurities. It also helps flush out toxins from the skin while leaving it soft and supple. Because it exfoliates without drying or being too abrasive, it also works well for sensitive skin.

Truly Flower Child Anti-Aging CBD Face Cream

No matter what your skin care routine looks like, daily moisturizing is vital for healthy skin. Flower Child CBD Cream can be applied both in the morning and at night. It contains hyaluronic acid that draws in moisture to deeply hydrate the skin and CBD, which is lauded for its ability to calm inflammation. It’s also lightweight and non-greasy, making it suitable for all skin types.

Truly CBD Jelly Anti-Blemish Facial Cleanser

Thanks to a combination of salicylic acid and CBD, this cleanser from Truly treats acne and exfoliates the skin at the same time. Not only does it aim to unclog your pores and purify your complexion, but it helps calm irritated skin while keeping breakouts at bay. It’s also gentle enough to be used twice daily. For best results, massage it into damp skin and rinse well, both morning and night.

Truly Acai Your Boobies Boob Polish

This gentle boob polish features acai berries that are known to be incredibly rich in antioxidants to nourish, brighten and protect your skin. It also contains sea salt and retinol to exfoliate and diminish fine lines and wrinkles. You can use it both as a scrub or a mask before a shower for smoother, firmer skin. Some users follow up with the Acai Your Boobies Serum, a leave-on treatment with similar ingredients to protect and tighten the skin.

Truly Hemp Jelly Anti-Blemish Face Mask

Do you want to tackle zits without drying out your entire face? This soothing jelly mask does just that. It’s formulated with hemp seed oil to diminish zits without overly drying the skin and vitamin A to help clear pores while reducing their size and appearance. It also helps smooth out uneven skin texture and clarify blemishes. You can use it two to three times a week or even daily for intensive hydration.

Truly Black Jelly Blemish Treatment Body Serum

If the skin on your body is prone to blemishes, Truly’s Black Jelly Blemish Treatment Body Serum could be an easy solution for you. This formula helps clear and prevent blemishes with black charcoal, witch hazel and tea tree oil. The brand suggests applying four to five drops of the serum to acne-prone areas and massaging it until it’s fully absorbed before using other skin care products.

Truly Super Hemp Acne Patches

These acne patches are a quick and effective fix for zits. Formulated with glycolic acid, hemp and tea tree oil, these patches help banish bacteria, slough away dead skin cells and reduce redness and inflammation. All you have to do is pop one of these on when a blemish appears for speedy overnight healing. Plus, they prevent you from picking at your skin. These come in a pack of 18.

