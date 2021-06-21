It’s here — the best deals of Prime Day 2021

Looking for items for the home? We expect discounts on Amazon-owned furniture brands as well as popular home appliances like vacuums and air purifiers.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Top deals of Prime Day

With Prime Day in full swing, consumers are gearing up for two days of deep discounts on best-selling products, many of which will dip to their lowest prices of the year.

This year, we’ve noticed that Amazon is rolling out notable discounts on top models of kitchen essentials like Instant Pot, stand mixers and blenders. High-ticket items are seeing big sales as well, including deals on Roombas, Chromebooks, and pressure washers.

To keep you in the loop on Prime Day deals, we’ll be updating this article throughout the two-day event. We’ve organized it by product category so you can scroll through and find the best deals quickly.

Last updated: June 21 at 12 a.m. PT.

Popular deals

iRobot Roomba i6+: $300 off

It’s easy to stay on top of everyday cleaning with a robotic vacuum, a customer favorite for its efficient cleaning modes. It lifts dirt and debris from most floor types, and it’s available today for $499.99. iRobot pioneered this type of product, and this is one of their top models for a major discount.

Levi’s jeans: 40% off

People are getting back to normal and that means wearing normal pants again. Levi’s has seen sales increase as the country opens back up. This year on Prime Day, Amazon is featuring deals on Levi’s products in both men and women styles.

Echo 4th gen: $40 off

The latest Echo, which has a robust speaker, lets users enjoy music from popular streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify and SiriusXM. At a low price of $59.99, it’s a stellar deal.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: 43% off

Looking for an immersive sound experience? These Bose over-ear headphones, on sale for $229, earn praise for their pristine sound quality. They also have a comfortable design that is conducive to all-day listening.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: 15% off

Prioritize your dental health this Prime Day with a Phillips Sonicare electric toothbrush, a best-selling model that gently pulses away plaque and food particles. This model is frequently at the top of our list and you can feel the difference when you use it. Buy it today for only $149.95.

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven: $110 off

Ninja has become a trendy name in recent years. Their air fry oven offers convenient one-touch programs for easy air frying, baking and roasting. It crisps food evenly and efficiently, and now you can enjoy it for only $219.99 (33% off).

Other top deals

Electronics

Echo Buds 2nd gen: $40 off

Our testers enjoyed using Amazon’s proprietary headphones when they were announced. They come with better ear fit and noise-canceling technology. We think they’re versatile and worth checking out if you’re in the market for wireless earbuds.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: $70 off

Touted as one of the better tablet makers on the market, Lenovo is appreciated for its intuitive design and seamless integration with Android devices and accessories. It’s currently available for only $129.99.

Tile Mate + Slim 4-pack: 30% off

Know someone who’s always losing their keys or wallet? Make this the year you help them solve that issue by adding a Tile to their arsenal. In testing, we found it practically impossible to misplace those essential items thanks to its effective technology that allows you to track down where they may have gone.

Echo Frames: $75 off

Like having a voice assistant on your face, the Echo Frames are for those who love to embrace the newest tech. They’ll be 30% off all Prime Day and could make for the perfect gift. Imagine the simplicity of grilling outside and being able to tell your glasses to help you keep a timer. It’s possible with Echo Frames.

Other top tech deals

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart: 54% off

There isn’t much the Instant Pot can’t handle, which is why many busy people call it their go-to cooking device. Invest in it today at its new low price of $54.95.

Dash Delish Compact Stand Mixer: 38% off

It seems like everyone learned how to become a master chef over the last year-and-a-half. A part of that is having a stand mixer that allows you to be more dynamic in the kitchen. This model from Dash is perfect for the beginner who is just getting acquainted with the technology.

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender: 26% off

This is a professional-grade blender that pulverizes ingredients to create delicious smoothies, soups and shakes. The feature-rich model is equipped with a powerful motor for efficient blending. It’s a steal of a deal for only $299.99.

Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic Cookware: $100 off

At only $199.99, this Calphalon cookware set emerges as one of Prime Day’s best kitchen deals. The set includes everything a home cook could ask for with durable construction that withstands the test of time.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: 37% off

The Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, available for $49.99 right now, offers one-button brewing for quick and easy cups of coffee. It brews in a few cup sizes and strengths to suit your personal preferences.

Other top deals for home chefs

Home

Sun Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer: 46% off

Keeping the exterior of your home pristine requires a good pressure washer. If you’re in the market for an electric pressure washer, you can’t do much better than this model from Sun Joe.

Shark Steam Pocket Hard Floor Cleaner: 45% off

Sanitize and clean floors effortlessly with a steam mop from Shark. The lightweight design glides across hard floors and is appreciated as a safe, chemical-free way to clean. Today it’s on sale for only $54.99.

Other top deals for the home

Kids

Kindle Kids Edition: 41% off

There are few things as effective at keeping the kids occupied as a piece of technology. The bonus of this product is that it also encourages reading. Finally, this Kindle is specifically designed for kids and is only $64.99 for Prime Day.

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle: 30% off

If you have a LEGO master in the house, challenge them with this collection that allows them to build their own ship in a bottle. This should provide hours of building time and will help youngsters sharpen their problem-solving skills.

JBL JR 300 – On-Ear Headphones for Kids: 50% off

There’s nothing wrong with wanting some peace and quiet in the house and these headphones will get you closer to that goal. They’re comfortable and made by a quality brand. For Prime Day, they’ll be just $14.95.

Other top deals for parents

For people whose imaginations can’t be contained by this planet, consider buying a telescope while it’s more affordable than ever.

Developing minds need toys that encourage critical thinking. That’s why we love STEM toys for kids — especially when they’re 40% off.

If a ship in a bottle is too advanced, you can’t go wrong with LEGOs that are a little more simple for a younger audience.

Kids love technology, so get them their own voice assistant that also re-enforces good manners. Check out the new Echo for kids.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money