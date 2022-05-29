Which travel laundry bag is best?

Separate the whites, group the colors and air dry anything that can shrink — we all are familiar with the set of rules that should be followed when doing a load of laundry. Whether you enjoy doing yours indoors or outdoors, it can become a chore for many of us, especially if you have several piles of clothes you need to tackle. When you’re on a vacation this becomes even more apparent when you need to separate your dirty clothes from your clean ones until you can make a trip to the local laundromat. If you find yourself traveling often, a laundry bag is a necessity for stowing away your unwashed garments.

If you’re looking for a great laundry bag that doesn’t require electricity or batteries, the Scrubba Portable Wash Bag is a solid choice.

What to know before you buy a travel laundry bag

When you’re on shorter trips separating your clean clothes from the dirty ones is paramount. This not only keeps things organized and hygienic in your bag; it also allows you to easily throw your soiled items into the wash when you get home. However, you can find yourself in a bit of a pickle if you’re on a longer trip and your dirty clothes are adding bulk to your bag by being separated. In cases like these, it’s best to find ways to wash your clothes on trips so that they can be worn again rather than being tucked away.

Material

Laundry bags will usually be crafted out of mesh, cotton or vinyl. Breathable mesh and waterproof bags are the best options for preventing mold when traveling in countries with hot and humid weather. A durable heavy-duty bag, however, will withstand a lot of weight and hold up over time even after multiple uses. These kinds of bags are usually made with reinforced nylon, so they are very durable.

Style

Different bags will feature a variety of designs and styles you can pick from such as ones with a single handle, backpack straps and cross-body. Each one will also have either a zipper, drawstring, button or snap closure. Outside of whichever style the bag is designed in, you can also choose between a traditional laundry bag you can throw in the wash or a smart tech one similar to the Scrubba that doubles as a carryall dirty laundry bag and on-the-go washing machine.

Types

When looking for the best travel laundry bag that suits you, it’s important to consider how often you’ll be traveling and for how long. During shorter travels to different places, a bag that is lightweight and easily foldable is ideal. However, if you are on a long camping trip or staying somewhere with a washing machine setup, then a pop-up laundry basket is a better fit since it can hold more items at a time.

Local drop-off services

There are plenty of laundry washing services available worldwide that are readily available to any traveler. In busier places with lots of tourists, you can easily find places where you can do all of your dirty laundry at low rates. Depending on which country you are in, your clothes may be hand-washed by employees or run through a cycle on a washing machine and then hung to dry. Due to this process, you can expect an average turnaround time of 24 hours. Keep track of which items you dropped off so that you can avoid any issues with missing items.

Local laundromats

If you choose to stay at a hotel or a hostel when traveling, they will most likely have a laundry room available. Most are coin-operated, which makes them even more convenient to use. Most hostel and hotel accommodations will also include individual amenities like detergent and softener that you can buy for a small fee; this way you don’t have to add even more bulk and weight to your bag. However, it is recommended to pack one or two travel-sized detergent packs just in case.

Hand-washing

This is a great option for those who are more budget-conscious or who may not be able to find local laundry services. Luckily, hand-washing can be done anywhere no matter where you are staying and doesn’t require a difficult setup to do so. Since you will have to hang your clothes to dry it is best to bring along a clothesline or simple string that you can use to hang everything on. You can buy detergent locally or use shampoo, body wash or a bar of soap as an alternative.

How much does a travel laundry bag cost?

Most bags will cost between $6 and $50 depending on what material they are made from, its durability, size and accompanying accessories.

Travel laundry bag FAQ

Q. How many pieces of clothes can you fit in a travel laundry bag?

A. Bags that are more heavy-duty and larger in capacity can fit lighter items such as shirts, shorts, bathing suits, underwear, etc. without any issues. However, heavier clothing pieces like jeans and trousers can fit inside but are more likely to make your laundry bag bulkier and heavier. Smaller bags that can be folded down are less likely to fit other large items like jackets, jeans and shoes.

Q. Do laundry bags add bulk and weight to luggage?

A. Travel laundry bags are usually made from pretty lightweight fabrics that can be folded up or tucked away when not in use. Bags that are made from thicker materials like nylon and polyurethane are more difficult to store in luggage but do hold up better over time despite typical wear and tear.

Q. Do travel laundry bags come with other laundry essentials?

A. Unfortunately, you will have to buy other essential items like detergent, fabric softener, clothespins and a clothesline if necessary. But luckily, most brands have travel-sized products that you can use and store with ease.

What’s the best travel laundry bag to buy?

Top travel laundry bag

Scrubba Portable Wash Bag

What you need to know: You can conveniently do your laundry wherever you are and whenever you feel like it, by filling the bag with water, soap and your dirty clothes.

What you’ll love: The entire process involves six simple steps and doesn’t require electricity. Once you clip the bag’s top and let out excess air, you start its cleaning process by rubbing the bag’s outer layer so that the flexible internal washboard can start cleaning your items.

What you should consider: Some users report that it’s not worth the price once you take into account the price of the bag itself and the other items you have to purchase to use it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laundry bag for the money

Kikkerland Travel-Size Laundry Bag

What you need to know: A great addition to your travel kit thanks to how easily it can fold down to pocket size for maximum storage, which is ideal if you’re traveling with just a carry-on.

What you’ll love: Although this extremely easy-to-fold bag is known to be smaller than other available options, it’s still an ideal choice for solo travelers since it’s both lightweight and easy to store.

What you should consider: If you plan on taking a trip with others, it’s recommended that you buy more than one per family member or friend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BINGONE Set of 5 Waterproof Drawstring Bag

What you need to know: Each bag in this set is also waterproof thanks to the PE plastic material, which works well at keeping water at bay.

What you’ll love: You can store things quickly and easily with the convenient drawstring closure opening which has a 16-inch shoulder drop. Choose from various eye-catching colors and sizes that will help you distinguish which items you packed in each one respectively.

What you should consider: If you don’t want to store clothing items inside, the bags are also great for keeping bottles, toiletries and other essential items safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.