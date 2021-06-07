Skip to content
Local News
Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce president/CEO steps down
UPDATE: Woman found dead behind home in New Iberia was beaten with blunt force object
Video
Vance Olivier appointed as interim police chief in Broussard
Video
ACLU of Louisiana sues City of Eunice, Police Chief on behalf of whistleblower employee
Video
Lafayette Parish push to vaccinate students before beginning of school year
Video
Grocery store chain Aldi planning to open two stores in Lafayette Parish, third in New Iberia
Residents say 3 female drive-by shooters were aiming at woman’s apartment
Video
Morse man arrested in last week’s Estherwood road rage incident
Video
Eunice man arrested and charged with overdose death of 23-year-old woman
Stine donates $10,000 to help rebuild Southwest Louisiana homes
Video
7-Day Forecast
KLFY Hero Salute: Louisiana’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Specialist Rene Hernandez
Video
St. Martin state rep’s bill to ban handheld phone use while driving fails
UPDATE: Woman found dead behind home in New Iberia was beaten with blunt force object
Video
ACLU of Louisiana sues City of Eunice, Police Chief on behalf of whistleblower employee
Video
Sidebar