Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
National
Louisiana
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Acadia Parish deputies investigating the ‘road rage’ death of Morse man
Gov. Edwards to update on plans for COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Louisiana
Live
‘Shrinkflation’: The sneaky way some companies are trying to rip off customers
Louisiana bill to limit social media censorship halted in committee
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Video Games
11 fun Xbox games for families
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local News
Acadia Parish deputies investigating the ‘road rage’ death of Morse man
Gov. Edwards to update on plans for COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Louisiana
Live
Prepare for hurricane season by pre-registering for DSNAP benefits
Opelousas woman arrested in connection to puppy mill
Waitr looking to change name as it expands
Up for Debate: Seat belts in school buses, mandatory kindergarten, banning drivers from holding a cell phone on the road and more
State Police investigating Vinton Police officer-involved shooting
Seacor Power to be relocated for follow-up investigation by NTSB
Video
Another Round of Storms for Acadiana Today
Video
Acadiana Eats- Cafe Lola in Lafayette
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Lafayette mother speaks out after attempted abduction of 3-year-old son at Girard Park; police offer safety tips
Video
Gov. Edwards to update on plans for COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Louisiana
Live
FAA requests removal of Lafayette’s African-American appointment ordinance requirement on the airport commission
Video
Seacor Power survivor tells story of how he escaped capsized lift boat in new lawsuit
Vermilion Parish Seacor victim shares emotional survival story
Video
Sidebar