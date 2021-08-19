Best Hot Wheels toys

Hot Wheels toys provide fun for kids and adults of all ages, and many of the racing, stunt and trick designs are truly fantastic.

Which Hot Wheels toys are best?

Fantastic racing tracks and jumps, fun tunnels and popular action figures are just a fragment of what Hot Wheels toy sets have to offer. You no longer have to get behind the wheel of your actual vehicle to experience the thrill as most Hot Wheels include die-cast metal toy cars popular with small children and adults alike. Actually, Hot Wheels cars feature custom, caricature and fantasy vehicles rather than small-scale models of production cars.

Whether you wish to add to your personal Hot Wheels collection or gift someone one of the most sought-after Hot Wheels toys, this guide will help you make the right choice. In particular, the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track Set is an excellent choice that enhances creativity skills and promises loads of fun.

What to know before you buy Hot Wheels toys

Hot Wheels toys

Mattel makes Hot Wheels toys for all age groups. Naturally, 3-year-olds will like different toys than kids age 6, 9 or 12, so check the recommended age range on the package. Hot Wheels also produces collector sets for serious enthusiasts of all ages.

Usage

Hot Wheels toys hold kids spellbound — kids will play with them for hours! However, if you are buying a set for a collector, look for sets made for display and include stands. It’s also preferable that they come in the original, individual packaging.

Space

Check the dimensions of all the track pieces, especially those with tall loops and towers that may not collapse for easy storage.

What to look for in quality Hot Wheels toys

Hot Wheels gives you a choice of many different types of toys, constantly adding new sets and collectibles.

Track sets

The designs of Hot Wheels track sets have become even more amazing over the years. The simple tracks of the past have evolved into fantastic loops, twists, jumps and flyovers. Some of the more complicated track sets will need help from adults to assemble properly for maximum enjoyment. Look for track sets that connect to other track sets so you can expand your collection and design your own unique layout.

Vehicles

Hot Wheels started with cars and now makes trucks, vans, military vehicles, airplanes and many more. Some of their most popular vehicles are monster trucks and exotic sports cars. Hot Wheels 2021 sets feature character- and film-based vehicles too, like Minecraft, Fast and Furious, Batman, Star Wars and Mario Kart toy vehicles.

Hot Wheels vehicles come as individual cars or in sets of various sizes. If you want an awesome surprise, take a look at the Hot Wheels 72 Count Random Case with an assortment of current issues and great cars of the past.

Storage

Hot Wheels sells many different kinds and sizes of cases for storing your cars. All are great ways to keep your cars organized and safe from damage. Some are simple storage bins or carrying cases, while others are designed to be toys too, and thus become part of the fun.

Vehicle collectors tend to opt for portable, see-through display cases, whereas those with bigger collections prefer wall-mounted cabinets to show off their cars and trucks.

How much you can expect to spend on Hot Wheels toys

Most Hot Wheels cars come in sets that cost from $1-$3 per car. Most Hot Wheels track sets cost between $20-$50. Sets with a price tag of over $50 are usually extreme designs, a dozen of which cost more than $100 and one amazing set that costs upwards of $500.

Hot Wheels toys FAQ

Do all Hot Wheels track sets need batteries?

A. Not all do, especially the smaller, simpler ones for younger kids. Long tracks and track sets with loops and jumps need to power the cars with batteries to reach the high speeds needed to handle all the jumps and loops. Most of them require D-cell batteries.

Are Hot Wheels track sets hard to put together?

A. A lot depends on the ability of the person doing the assembly and their ability to follow the assembly instructions. The track design is another factor. Simple tracks take only a few minutes to put together, while larger sets with more complex designs can take an hour or more to assemble. Either way, make sure you save the instructions.

What’s the best Hot Wheels toy to buy?

Top Hot Wheels toys

Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track Set

What you need to know: This layout has four tracks that converge in a crash zone for hi-tor-miss racing thrills.

What you’ll love: Pure chaos when multiple cars have near misses and crash into each other at the intersection of this wild cloverleaf design. Motorized boosters powered by four D-cell batteries crank up the speed through hairpin turns, challenging intersections and a huge crash zone in the middle of the sturdy figure-eight track. The car feeder feature allows kids to line up lots of Hot Wheels cars to get them on the track when it’s their turn.

What you should consider: This set comes with only one car.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Hot Wheels toys for the money

Hot Wheels Race Super Speed Blastway Dual Track

What you need to know: This Hot Wheels dual track is made for exciting side-by-side racing action.

What you’ll love: The two kid-activated slam launchers get the racing started. Hot Wheels cars knock off pit crew members every lap around the track, and a checkered flag appears at the end to reward the champion. This track easily connects to other Hot Wheels track sets.

What you should consider: Parts of the track can come disconnected if the play gets too rough.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Factory Fresh 10-Pack Mini Collection

What you need to know: You can never have too many Hot Wheels cars.

What you’ll love: Every set is a surprise, with cars that come in 10 different styles and colors. All of the vehicles in this Mini Collection have realistic details and authentic decor. Each car, truck or motorcycle comes in its original, individual package for maximum collectibility.

What you should consider: Styles will vary, so enjoy the element of surprise when they arrive.

Where to buy: Amazon

