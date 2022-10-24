There are over a dozen Funko Pop "Rick and Morty" toys for the Rick character alone, including Pickle Rick, Alien Rick and Tiny Rick.

Which Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toy is best?

“Rick and Morty” is one of the most popular animated series for adults and Funko has capitalized on that by adding the series to its Funko Pop lineup. Fans can purchase a wide range of Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” figures from throughout all five seasons of the series. A top pick sure to please is the Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” Pickle Rick.

What to know before you buy a Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toy

Quantity

“Rick and Morty” is one of the larger Funko Pop product lines. There are dozens of Funko Pop figures in this group. Collectors will need plenty of shelf space if they intend to purchase all of the figures. Fans should decide which characters are their favorites and if they want to focus on specific types of characters. Do you want just the regular versions of the characters? Or do you want to collect all the Ricks? Do you need only the main characters or do you like the supporting characters too?

Designs

It’s important to remember that these Funko Pop toys come from an animated series that is also a science fiction show. That means some character designs can vary wildly. They might have strange paint colors or different features compared to other Funko Pop figures. These oddities are normal for this product line. As long as the Funko Pop toy doesn’t show obvious signs of damage or paint flaws, it’s perfectly fine.

Age-appropriateness

“Rick and Morty” may be a cartoon, but it is not family friendly. The Funko Pop toys are not as inappropriate as the series, but some are still not appropriate for children. They can include adult accessories or references. Fans will want to look closely at each figure before purchasing for anyone under the age of 15.

What to look for in a quality Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toy

Paint quality

The most important feature of a quality Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toy is its paint job. A sloppy or incomplete paint job can ruin fans’ enjoyment of a figure. It also severely detracts from the toy’s collectible value. The paint is even more important with Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” figures because of the many different colors and outlandish features included on each figure. A quality figure will be painted well with bright colors accurate to the TV show.

Unique features

There are dozens of different “Rick and Morty” characters, so the best Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toy will stand out in the crowd. Fans should look for the quirky details that identify each character. Most Rick figures have his trademark unibrow. Morty figures often have some kind of accessory that corresponds to a specific episode. Other toys have completely different designs. Look for Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toys with at least one unique aspect.

Box condition

Funko Pop toys are judged heavily on the condition of their box. Collectors often display the figures in the box. A damaged box also impacts the potential resale value. Even a small detail like missing an exclusive sticker can change a Funko Pop figure’s worth. Many retailers will include a picture of the box in their listing and fans should look closely at the picture before they purchase any Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toy.

How much you can expect to spend on Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toys

Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toys range from $10 to $30, depending on the size and rarity of each figure.

Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toy FAQ

Which ‘Rick and Morty’ characters have Funko Pop figures?

A. All five main “Rick and Morty” characters (Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry and Summer) have multiple Funko Pop figures. The product line also includes many of the show’s most popular guest characters, including Mr. Meeseeks and Birdperson. Most of the significant “Rick and Morty” characters each have a corresponding Funko Pop toy. Funko is continuing to add other “Rick and Morty” figures regularly.

Are there special Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toys?

A. Yes. “Rick and Morty” is one of the brands that has a large number of Funko Pop special editions and variants. Several Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toys glow in the dark. There are others that are specific to certain popular episodes of the series. Some of these variants are sold individually, while others are released in sets.

What’s the best Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toy to buy?

Top Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toy

Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” Pickle Rick

What you need to know: The most infamous “Rick and Morty” character gets an excellent Funko Pop treatment that captures all of his unbridled craziness.

What you’ll love: This is a great representation of Pickle Rick, from the maniacal grin on his face to the details on his battle suit. The colors are excellent. The standing pose of the figure makes it easy to display in or out of the box.

What you should consider: The popularity of Pickle Rick means many “Rick and Morty” fans already have one. There are a few variants, so it’s not very collectible.

Top Funko Pop ‘Rick and Morty’ toy for the money

Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” Balthromaw

What you need to know: One of the biggest “Rick and Morty” characters is immortalized in one of the largest Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toys.

What you’ll love: At 6 inches tall, Balthromaw is larger than most other Funko Pop toys. He appears exactly as a fearsome dragon should, including a scary facial expression and impressive wings. It’s one of the best-looking figures available.

What you should consider: Balthromaw isn’t one of the main “Rick and Morty” characters.

Worth checking out

Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” Glow-in-the-Dark Hologram Rick

What you need to know: One of the many alternate Ricks gets a fun counterpart that looks even better in the dark.

What you’ll love: The glow-in-the-dark effect makes the figure look like a hologram. He comes with a protest sign that will leave fans laughing. Funko has captured Hologram Rick’s annoyed expression very well.

What you should consider: There are numerous variants of this Funko Pop figure, so it’s not very unique. It also isn’t as colorful as other Funko Pop “Rick and Morty” toys since it’s supposed to be a hologram.

