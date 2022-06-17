Which Aladdin toy is best?

If you’re looking for a whole new world of toys, look no further than those based on Disney’s “Aladdin” films. Whether you prefer the 1992 animated feature film or the 2019 live-action version, you can find exciting toys that will enchant you. If you rub your magic lamp and want to use your three wishes on an Aladdin toy, the Disney Petite Aladdin Storytelling Gift Set is your top choice.

What to know before you buy an Aladdin toy

Version of Aladdin

The most famous and recognizable version of Aladdin is Disney’s cartoon. The animated characters from the film are some of the most iconic in the Disney canon. However, you can find toys based on the animated film or the live-action version. Dolls from the live-action movie look like the actors who played them, such as Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. You can find Jasmine’s more modern and casual version in the Comfy Squad collection from “Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The Aladdin Broadway show also has a collection of plush toys and dolls with their renditions of the costumes and a stuffed bear dressed as Genie. If your recipient prefers the classic animated characters, ensure your purchase reflects their wishes.

Dolls

You can find dolls that look like the animated and live-action film characters. With authentic physical attributes and costume replicas, you can recreate the films in your own home. Look for baby and toddler versions of Princess Jasmine from Disney. You can also find a Jasmine styling head toy to practice her hairstyle.

Plush toys

There are plush versions of the human characters from Aladdin, along with brightly colored plush renditions of Genie, Abu the monkey, Rajah the tiger and Iago the parrot. Disney even has a plush toy of Abu when he was transformed into an elephant. The beautiful Disney Wisdom Plush collection has a stuffed Genie with the quotation, “Like so many things, it’s not what is outside, but what is inside that counts,” embroidered on his chest. Funko’s Supercute Plush line has small collectible plush Aladdin dolls. With an array of sizes, you can choose the one that fits your space best.

Playsets

Aladdin playsets with all of the characters from the movie, plus accessories such as the magic carpet will help you act out your favorite scenes from the films. Most playsets include Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, Abu, Rajah, Jafar and Iago. Little People has an Aladdin set that is perfect for very young children. Some figures come packaged with scenery, such as Jasmine’s palace. There is also a beautiful tea set with a gold teapot, cups and saucers that looks like it came straight out of Agrabah.

Dress-up toys

Kids can dress up as their favorite Aladdin characters with dress-up toys. You can find sets with accessories such as Jasmine’s shoes, earrings, cuffs and tiara. You can even find Jasmine wigs to recreate her signature hairstyle. There are also full costumes with immediately recognizable details. Magic lamps in realistic sizes bring magic to the playroom.

Building toys

Lego carries several sets which double as building toys during construction and playsets when complete. They also have some mini-figures of the characters.

Age of child

As with any toy, you should consider the age of the child recipient when you choose a gift. Toys with small parts and more sophisticated elements are more appropriate for older children, while younger children may prefer plushies and dolls.

What to look for in a quality Aladdin toy

Authenticity of characters

Both versions of Disney’s Aladdin characters have ornate costumes with gorgeous details. The dolls, in particular, have authentic clothing that looks just like it does in the movies.

Accessories

Many Aladdin toys come with accessories such as magic lamps and magic carpets. Look for toys with extra pieces that make the story come to life.

Sets

Aladdin toys not only come in sets from the films, but you can also find Jasmine in Disney Princess collections. Look for her alongside other princesses such as Belle, Ariel, Tiana, Snow White and Cinderella in classic and Comfy Squad sets.

Lights and sounds

Some Aladdin toys light up and make sounds when you play with them, such as a magic lamp toy inspired by Disney’s live-action film. An Abu Chatterback plush toy vibrates and chatters back to you when you speak to him. A live-action Genie toy sings, “Friend Like Me.”

How much you can expect to spend on an Aladdin toy

Depending on how big the toy is and how old it is, expect to spend $12-$75 for an Aladdin toy. Because the animated “Aladdin” is almost 30 years old, there are older and newer toys for your collection. Retired toys from third-party sellers tend to be much more expensive because they are harder to find.

Aladdin toy FAQ

Do any Aladdin toys come with books?

A. Yes. You can find some sets with books, including a Princess Jasmine doll from the “Princess Stories” Collection that comes with a mini “Aladdin” Golden Book. My Busy Books has an “Aladdin” book with 10 toy figurines and a giant playmat.

Are there Aladdin learning toys?

A. Yes. Aladdin is part of the Me Reader Electronic Reader, which helps young children learn to read. There are also Aladdin jigsaw puzzles and board games that help promote learning.

What’s the best Aladdin toy to buy?

Top Aladdin toy

Disney Petite Aladdin Storytelling Gift Set

What you need to know: This Aladdin gift set for ages 3 and up comes with the classic characters from the film.

What you’ll love: Recreate your favorite scenes from the movie and imagine new adventures with this set that includes Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, the magic carpet, Genie and Abu. They are all dressed in their signature outfits. Aladdin and Jasmine stand at 6 inches tall and can sit on the carpet.

What you should consider: A few people said the dolls couldn’t stand up to rough play by little ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Aladdin toy for the money

Hasbro Singing Genie Doll

What you need to know: This singing Genie doll for ages 3 and up looks just like Will Smith, the actor who played him.

What you’ll love: Genie sings “Friend Like Me” when you press the button on his back. His bright blue skin is immediately recognizable, as are his costume and jewelry.

What you should consider: This Genie looks very different from the animated version, so be sure to purchase the correct one if your recipient has a preference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Animators’ Collection Aladdin Playset

What you need to know: This 10-piece playset for ages 3 and up features toddler and baby versions of your favorite Aladdin characters from the Disney Animators’ Collection.

What you’ll love: The set includes toddler versions of Jasmine and Aladdin, a baby Rajah, Abu holding a magic lamp, a bluebird, a throne, a couch, a tray with a tea set and a mystery figure in a foil pouch. The Sultan’s Palace doubles as a carrying case that opens up to create a scene.

What you should consider: This toy contains small parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

