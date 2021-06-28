Electric scooters, skateboards and hoverboards: Which is best?

Whether you are riding an electric scooter, an electric skateboard or a hoverboard, it is vital to wear protective gear. This includes an approved helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, gloves, long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed-toe shoes with rubber soles.

An electric scooter vs. a skateboard vs. a hoverboard

While there are other variations of powered transportation, the three primary options for an individual to travel while standing up are via an electric scooter, an electric skateboard and a hoverboard. Each option has its pros and cons, so the best choice depends on a person’s needs and comfort level.

Before deciding which is best for you, you have to figure out what is essential for you. What is the standing preference when riding? How much speed is required? On what terrain will it be ridden? Does the rider want to ride hands-free? These questions narrow down the features and options available to riders to find the best fit.

Electric scooters

While some electric scooters may have a seat, most have a large deck for standing and features a tall handle to steer the front wheel. An electric scooter uses a rechargeable battery controlled by a wrist or thumb throttle. On most models, if you kick off the ground to make the scooter go faster while the motor is engaged, it damages the motor. Depending on the scooter’s design, an operator may use a hand brake, a foot brake or both.

The best electric scooters will have various features such as cruise control, headlights, pneumatic tires, adjustable handlebars, a horn, a kickstand and adequate speed and battery life. Some may fold down for ease of transport, while others may have a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can bring your music with you while riding.

An electric scooter’s cost ranges from $100 for a toy to over $500 for a reliable commuting option.

What you’ll love about an electric scooter

An electric scooter is typically the fastest of the three options.

There is almost no learning curve. You simply climb on and ride.

An electric scooter is easy to steer.

The handlebars make it easier for the rider to maintain their balance.

What you should consider about an electric scooter

While most electric scooters are portable, they are a little more awkward to carry than the other options.

You need to use two hands when riding an electric scooter.

Top electric scooters

Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter

This higher-end electric scooter offers a comfortable ride and is dependable, making it great for commuters. It has 10-inch shock-absorbing tires, travels at speeds up to 20 mph and has a 25-mile range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter

For affordability, this is the way to go. This scooter can travel as fast as 10 mph, and the battery lasts up to 80 minutes. The rear-wheel drive delivers better traction and a more stable ride.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Razor E300 Electric Scooter

The Razor E300 is a versatile, mid-range electric scooter that can support up to 220 pounds. It travels at speeds up to 15 mph but only has a 40-minute runtime. The pneumatic tires help smooth out rough terrain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Electric skateboards

An electric skateboard is similar to an electric scooter. There is a large deck where you place your feet, one in front of the other, and the board is powered by a rechargeable battery. Depending on the model, kicking may damage the motor. However, this is not always the case. The main difference between an electric scooter and an electric skateboard is that you have nothing to hold while riding, requiring more skill.

An electric skateboard uses a handheld remote to start and stop, but steering is accomplished by leaning. While you can perform minor tricks on an electric skateboard, it is not advisable as the board is heavier and more costly than a regular skateboard. Additionally, the motor can’t endure trick riding.

The cost of an electric skateboard can range from approximately $150 for a slower, less durable model to over $500 for a reliable commuting option. However, the average user can find a decent model for under $300.

What you’ll love about an electric skateboard

An electric skateboard is typically faster than a hoverboard.

The most portable of the three options is an electric skateboard.

You only need one hand (holding the remote) to ride an electric skateboard.

What you should consider about an electric skateboard

There are no handlebars, which makes balancing much more difficult.

After you learn to balance, you will still need to learn how to use the remote to obtain a smooth ride properly. It is easy to accidentally toss yourself from the board with jerky starts and stops.

Electric skateboards work best traveling on smoother surfaces.

Top electric skateboards

Voyager Neutrino Electric Skateboard

The two riding modes, beginner and expert, make this electric skateboard a viable option for riders of all skill levels. It can reach a top speed of 12.5 mph, and it has a 7-mile range.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jetson e-Punk Electric Skateboard

If you’re looking for a compact, lightweight option, this is the electric skateboard you should be considering. It only weighs 10 pounds, but it can support up to 200 pounds and the battery lasts from 4-6 hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

RazorX Cruiser Electric Skateboard

The remote to this electric skateboard has a wrist strap, so you can’t drop it. The battery lasts for up to 40 minutes, and the lightweight board can reach speeds up to 10 mph.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hoverboards

At first glance, a hoverboard may seem similar to an electric skateboard, but it’s not. Your feet are side-by-side, and the wheels are perpendicular to the deck. To move forward, you lean forward; to stop or slow down, ease back. A hoverboard’s design keeps it upright, so you never have to worry about it tipping over. However, you have to learn how to lean forward and backward without losing your balance, which can mean a steep learning curve for some individuals.

Like electric scooters, hoverboards may have headlights and a built-in Bluetooth speaker. Some models may even feature wheels that light up and an app that lets you monitor speed, remaining battery life and more.

A hoverboard cost is similar to the other options, roughly $150-$450 and up.

What you’ll love about a hoverboard

A hoverboard is the most agile of the three options.

With the suitable model, a hoverboard can engage in off-road riding.

Hoverboards have a futuristic look that can give them an added splash of style.

Riding a hoverboard requires no hands.

What you should consider about a hoverboard

In general, a hoverboard is the slowest of the three options.

Since you stand with your feet side-by-side, a hoverboard takes up more space (widthwise) than an electric scooter or an electric skateboard.

A hoverboard has a steep learning curve because the rider must learn to trust the board and not overreact when starting or stopping.

Top hoverboards

SWAGTRON T6 Outlaw Hoverboard

For the off-road rider, this rugged option can hold up to 420 pounds. It has enough power to get up 30-degree inclines and ride through all terrains at speeds of up to 12 mph.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hover-1 Drive

This model is for the budget-minded individual. It can support up to 160 pounds and travel at speeds up to 7 mph. On the downside, it only has a 3-mile range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 Titan

While this model has the same upward speed limits as Hover-1’s Drive, it nearly triples the range and can support up to 265 pounds, making it a much more versatile hoverboard for adults. The built-in Bluetooth speaker is an appreciated bonus.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Should you get an electric scooter, an electric skateboard or a hoverboard?

If you are looking for speed, ease of use and prefer the added security of holding on while you ride, an electric scooter is for you. The adventurous individual who craves portability and has a great sense of balance and will only be traveling on paved surfaces will want an electric skateboard. If speed is not essential and you like being able to spin, twirl, listen to music and possibly put on a light show, a hoverboard is what you should get.

