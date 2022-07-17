If you choose a Little Tikes trampoline of 7 feet or smaller, only let one child bounce at a time to avoid injury.

The best Little Tikes trampolines

Little Tikes is a popular kids’ toy brand, mostly focusing on active toys, including indoor and outdoor trampolines in various sizes. You might want to buy a Little Tikes trampoline because you trust the brand, but choosing the right model can still be challenging.

If you’re wondering which Little Tike trampoline you should buy, consider the age of the person you’re buying for, whether it’s for indoor or outdoor use and how large you’d like it to be. Armed with this information and some recommended models, you’ll soon be the proud owner of a new trampoline.

What age is the person you’re buying for?

When choosing a trampoline for kids, you need to consider the person’s age who is using it. Little Tikes is best known for its small indoor trampolines suited to kids of around 3 to 6-years-old, but they also make large trampolines that are great for older kids and teenagers. Check the recommended age range of the model before buying, as you don’t want to purchase a trampoline that your child will grow out of in 6 to 12 months, nor do you want a trampoline meant for older children and could be dangerous.

Is it for indoor or outdoor use?

Consider whether you want a compact trampoline that your child can bounce on indoors or a larger outdoor trampoline. Indoor trampolines are great for the colder months when kids can’t get outside as often but still have plenty of energy to burn off. However, they don’t give kids much room for bouncing and won’t give them much height. So, older kids can get bored of them quickly. Outdoor Little Tikes trampolines come in compact sizes for younger kids and larger sizes for older kids. They’re bigger than indoor models, so kids have more room to play and can bounce higher than they’d be able to on indoor trampolines. Both are great options, but you’ll need to consider what works best for your household.

What to look for in a Little Tikes trampoline

Once you’ve asked yourself the questions above, you’ll need to think about the features of Little Tikes trampolines to help you find the ideal model for you.

Size

Indoor Little Tike Trampolines are available in 3 foot and 4.5-foot sizes, while outdoor models from Little Tikes come in 7, 10, 12 and 15-foot options. Generally speaking, the smaller trampolines are best suited to younger kids, while the bigger models are for older kids. Still, you should check any model you’re considering to find the exact recommended age range. Bigger sizes have the benefit of giving kids more room to bounce and play, but they take up more precious floor or yard space.

Lights and music

Some indoor Little Tikes trampolines have built-in lights. These lights run around the outside of the bouncing area and can flash in different patterns. The idea is that you can encourage kids to bounce in time with the lights, which extends the length of time they’ll spend playing on their trampoline. Some models have a built-in Bluetooth speaker that parents or caregivers can connect to their phones to play music for kids to bounce along to.

Other play accessories

You can find some outdoor Little Tikes trampolines that feature other play accessories, such as slides or mini climbing frames clipped to the outside edge, giving children more options for play. If you’re buying for a child who’s likely to get bored of just bouncing fairly quickly, this is a fun option. If you don’t think a Little Tikes trampoline offers the right range of play accessories, you can find other fun options that aren’t trampolines, such as the Little Tikes Giant Inflatable Slide Bouncer.

Safety features

Kids can get hurt on trampolines, so you should consider the safety features before buying. Luckily, Little Tikes trampolines are designed with safety in mind, so the risk of injury is minimal. Compact indoor trampolines from Little Tikes all feature an arching handle for kids to hold onto when they bounce so they won’t accidentally bounce off the edge. Outdoor models have a net safety enclosure to keep kids from falling off. Both indoor and outdoor options have padding that covers the springs and the edge of the frame, so if your child manages to get past the safety defenses and fall on the springs, they’ll have a relatively soft landing.

Best Little Tike trampolines

Little Tikes 3′ Trampoline

This compact 3-foot mini trampoline is perfect for kids between 3 and 6-years-old. It has a handle to help kids bounce safely and is designed for indoor use.

Little Tikes Light-Up 3′ Trampoline

Another 3-foot trampoline, but this one lights up to add another dimension of fun. The handle of this model easily folds down to make it easier to store when it’s not in use.

Little Tikes 4.5′ Lights ‘n Music Trampoline

While this model is also aimed at ages 3 to 6-years-old, the larger diameter gives older kids a bit more room to bounce. It features lights that flash in patterns and has a built-in Bluetooth speaker.

Little Tikes 7′ Trampoline

This is an excellent trampoline choice for little kids from 3 and up who’d like a larger outdoor model but aren’t quite ready for a full-size trampoline. Although it can accommodate users up to 105 pounds, kids will likely outgrow it at around 7 or 8 years old, so it’s better to opt for a larger size if they’re approaching this age.

Little Tikes Mega 12′ Trampoline

Suitable for ages 6 to 14-years-old, this is a great outdoor trampoline for bigger kids. It features padding around the springs and a safety enclosure to help prevent injury.

