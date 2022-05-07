The 11 best products to buy for a Studio Ghibli fan

Studio Ghibli’s animated movies have earned a huge following for their deep and touching plots, unforgettable characters, incredible scores and enchanting — albeit often sinister — fantasy worlds. Drawn by hand by Hayao Miyazaki, Ghibli films visually stun and enrapture viewers.

What better way to keep the wonder of these films alive than to gift the Studio Ghibli fans in your life with some merchandise they’re sure to love? If you have Ghibli lovers in your life, pull at their heart strings with art, figurines, plushies and more from their favorite films. Whether they love “Ponyo,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” or any other Ghibli film, there are plenty of Studio Ghibli products they’re sure to love.

The best Studio Ghibli gifts to buy

Totoro is a Studio Ghibli fan favorite, and this fluffy Totoro Catbus is one of the film’s most recognizable icons. This Chesire-like feline vehicle character appears on a road in the forest and transports Mei, Satsuki and Totoro to their destinations in the film. The Ghibli fan in your life is sure to adore this durable and fluffy plush. Especially great for kids who love soft and cuddly plushes.

This soft and huggable No-Face premier plush is the perfect gift for a “Spirited Away” fan of any age, be it a kid who loves to snuggle with soft plushies or an adult who loves to collect cool merchandise inspired by the genre of Japanese animated films known as anime. The toy makes an awesome addition to a plush collection or to a cubicle’s decor in the office.

This is an ideal gift for a Ghibli fan who loves anime jewelry. The whimsical necklace features Jiji from “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” a cat who accompanies young Kiki on her witch’s journey. The charm itself is accurate to the film and intricately painted. It comes on an attractive chain and is sure to bring many compliments to its wearer.

Can’t pick a favorite between the many lovable Ghibli films and characters? Don’t! This four-pack collection of Studio Ghibli crew socks for women features fan-favorite characters from beloved Ghibli films: Chihiro from “Spirited Away,” Haku and Kiki from “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” Howl and Sophie from “Howl’s Moving Castle” and Mei and Satsuki from “My Neighbor Totoro.” Whoever you give these socks to, you can be sure she will be pleased and get much use out of them.

A versatile gift for a lover of all Ghibli films, this set of 100 collectable postcards features stills from brilliant Miyazaki scenes. Ideal for hanging on a wall to adorn a space with stunning art, these postcards are also suitable for mailing to friends and family. They come in a sturdy and resealable box perfect for wrapping.

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” is a favorite film of Studio Ghibli fans who also care deeply for animals and the environment. This epic fantasy follows the efforts of Nausicaä to protect animal welfare through peaceful measures and negotiations with her community, who misunderstand and mistreat the animals. The art in this collection is a stunning reproduction of Miyazaki’s illustrations, including concept sketches, animation stills and interviews with the creators. This is an ideal coffee-table book for a Ghibli lover.

“Spirited Away” is a Ghibli fan favorite, with reproductions of No-Face and Haku adorning much of Studio Ghibli’s merchandise. You’ll find art, interviews and concept designs integral to the creation of Miyazaki’s hit film in this English edition of the collected art of Spirited Away. It also includes an English script from the film. This hardcover book is the perfect size for a coffee table.

This will be a fun addition to the collection of a Studio Ghibli fan who loves to play card games. Each card in this deck features legendary Ghibli scenes to bring the enchantment of Miyazaki’s fantastical worlds into your favorite fan’s hands.

Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece Nausicaä manga — a uniquely Japanese style of comic — is an epic fantasy in which a strong and courageous hero of “The Valley of the Wind” fights for the health of a planet whose environment and animals suffer. This deluxe two-volume box set includes both hardcover manga volumes, illustrated by Miyazaki, as well as a bonus color poster.

There are few anime fans who don’t love receiving candy seen in their favorite film. “Grave of the Fireflies” is a lesser-known and heart-wrenching Ghibli film sure to be a favorite of any diehard fan of the Ghibli canon. In the movie, the main characters carry a tiny tin of fruit candy to bring a small amount of joy to their difficult lives. This gift carries a level of depth and ironic sweetness few others can, with packaging true to the film art.

Studio Ghibli art is acclaimed for its whimsy and beauty. What better way to enjoy it than to recreate it with a personal touch? Enjoy coloring your favorite characters and scenes. This makes a fun and interactive gift ideal for all ages, as adult coloring books are an increasingly popular pastime for increasing mindfulness and relaxation. Read more about the benefits of coloring in BestReviews’ adult coloring book buying guide.

