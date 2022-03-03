Which Hulk Funko Pop is best?

Funko is a famous toy company that releases licensed and limited-edition pop culture figures. The Funko Pop line consists of characters based on the Japanese “chibi” style. This style shows characters to have oversized heads and irregularly small bodies. Among customers’ favorite characters are the numerous iterations of the popular Marvel character, the Hulk.

If you are interested in starting a Marvel or Hulk collection, the Funko Pop Venomized Hulk would be a great choice for a unique and exciting combination of characters.

What to know before you buy a Hulk Funko Pop

There is an overwhelming amount of Funko Pop toys for you to collect, and it can be difficult for a new collector to know where to begin. A good starting point would be to choose a franchise you are most interested in. If you are into Marvel, then the Hulk is a good starting point. From there, you can choose which Hulk versions you want. What else should you think about before selecting a Funko Pop toy?

Collection space

Due to Funko holding numerous licenses, there is an uncountable number of figures to choose from. From superheroes to major league baseball stars, the possibilities are endless. If you are going to display your Funko Pop characters, you should think about how much space you have for it and how many figures you can fit in. You then need to choose which franchises you want and how many characters you want to collect. You can, of course, mix and match any figures together; the choices are limitless, but space is probably limited.

Investment

Because Funko releases limited edition figures, some collectors buy them as investments. If you want your Funko Pop toy to become valuable, you should follow market trends and take proper care of your figures.

Bobbleheads

Most Funko Pop figures do not have moving heads. However, all the Star Wars figures and most Marvel ones, including the Hulk, are “bobbleheads.” This feature was added to avoid a dispute with these franchises’ Hasbro lines of toys.

What to look for in a quality Hulk Funko Pop

Uniqueness

As there are many Hulks to choose from, you will want any that you buy to be different from the others. The Funko Pop line usually has the same character in many different situations. But, occasionally, they can be a bit similar. A collection of Hulk characters will be more striking if each one is as different as possible.

Detail

The detailing techniques of Funko Pop are usually quite subtle. Because the facial features are not often true to character, other details stand out to make each figure recognizable. The facial features may only have slight variations, but the eyebrow shape or creases in the forehead can reflect the figure’s mood or personality. On the other hand, some extreme features may be added to the usual basic look to reflect that version’s harsh nature. Clothing and accessories should also be representative of that version of the figure.

Movie moments

The Funko Pop line has also manufactured movie and comic moments, such as this Hulk smashing Loki scene from the movie “The Avengers.” These boxed scenarios are on the more expensive side, but are more limited and collectible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hulk Funko Pop

If you are looking for a rare Funko Pop figure, the cost can go way up into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars. However, most people are looking for a figure to display somewhere in their bedroom at a reasonable cost. Hulk figures can mostly be found in the $10-$40 range, with some more collectible figures costing up to $75.

Hulk Funko Pop FAQ

How can I increase the value of a Funko Pop Hulk?

A. Investing in toys usually means not removing them from the box. Therefore, it is essential to store Funko Pop toys correctly. All the toys in this line come in the same-sized packaging, so storing them carefully on top of each other is easy. Also, keeping the toys stored at room temperature will ensure the figures maintain their condition.

How can I keep track of all my Funko Pop figures?

A. The best way is to use the Funko app. This helps collectors sort their collections of owned figures and the ones wanted for purchase. It also provides handy information on how much their figures are approximately worth.

What’s the best Hulk Funko Pop to buy?

Top Hulk Funko Pop

Funko Pop Venomized Hulk

What you need to know: This hybrid Hulk and Venom figure will appeal to true Marvel fans and is recommended to anyone over the age of 14.

What you’ll love: The details of this figure give this possessed Hulk a scary look. It’s a bobblehead figure and comes with a removable plastic box protector with a peelable protective film to provide collectors peace of mind during delivery.

What you should consider: Choking hazards mean anyone under the age of 4 shouldn’t be playing with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hulk Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Marvel Avengers: Gameverse Hulk

What you need to know: This will appeal to fans of the Avengers video game ages 6 and up.

What you’ll love: This angry-faced Hulk is wearing Stark-Tech purple pants. It’s another Marvel bobblehead figure, and he can be collected alongside other Marvel Avengers Game figures. It’s a well-detailed and affordable figure and a great start to any collection.

What you should consider: Collectors should beware of reports of damaged packaging from online retailers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Marvel Avengers: Endgame Hulk

What you need to know: This is a figure for fans of the Hulk iteration from the last Avengers movie.

What you’ll love: The basic facial features represent the Professor Hulk version of the character from “Avengers: Endgame.” The graying hair and mild manner show a wiser, more mature Hulk. The attire represents the time-traveling Bruce Banner from the movie, and he can be collected alongside a series of “Endgame” characters.

What you should consider: There may be minor paint issues with these figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

