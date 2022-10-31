Which ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pops are best?

“Hamilton” captured everyone’s imagination when the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical debuted with its innovative take on the story of Alexander Hamilton. The Tony Award-winning show combined Broadway and hip-hop in a way never before seen. “Hamilton” merchandise has been in high demand ever since, and the latest addition is a series of Funko Pop figures. Funko Pop is still hugely collectible, and “Hamilton” gives Funko another household name to add to its lineup of vinyl figures.

What to know before you buy a ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pop

They’re highly collectible

Funko Pop is the latest pop culture craze, and “Hamilton” is still one of the most popular musicals on Broadway. The combination of those two factors has made the “Hamilton” Funko Pop line incredibly collectible. Some retailers are listing weeks or months’ wait before certain figures are in stock. Collectors and “Hamilton” enthusiasts should purchase the Pop they want as soon as they find them.

Funko Pop figures can be discontinued

Funko Pop figures are in high demand because Funko only makes them for a limited period, stopping forever. It’s called “vaulting” when Funko takes a figure off their product list, and there’s no set deadline as to when the company decides to stop manufacturing a figure. Once that happens, it can be difficult to find one and those still available often go up in price. The ongoing “Hamilton” love should keep “Hamilton” Funko Pop figures around for a while but be aware they won’t stay forever.

Where to find them

Just because “Hamilton” is a Broadway success doesn’t mean that “Hamilton” Funko Pop figures are only available in places that sell Broadway merchandise. The musical is a household name, so you can find the figures just about anywhere that sells other Funko Pop figures. If you can’t find the ones you want online, check local pop culture stores in your area because they may very well be there.

What to look for in a quality ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pop

Box condition

The most common complaint about Funko Pops is damaged boxes. The condition of a “Hamilton” Funko Pop box can greatly affect its value, and a damaged box also makes the figure difficult to store or protect. Look at all available product photos to inspect the condition of the box and make sure there’s no box damage mentioned in the item description before you purchase. You should also examine the box when it arrives to ensure that it has not been damaged in transit.

Paint quality

Another common criticism of the Funko Pop brand is that some figures have sloppy or incomplete paint jobs. Since Funko Pop figures are made to be displayed and collected rather than played with like other figures, how the figure looks is critical. It’s also a good idea to look at images to see how the paint job appears. Does the figure have the right colors? Has it been painted properly? Find a figure that appears complete.

Detailing

What sets great Funko Pop figures apart from average ones are the details, and “Hamilton” Funko Pop figures are no exception. Fans want a “Hamilton” Funko Pop that looks like the character and not a generic figurine. Since most Funko Pop figures use the same general mold, the little details on their wardrobe make a figure stand out. A good rule of thumb is that if you can’t tell who the figure is supposed to be without reading the name, it’s probably not worth adding to your collection.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pop

Depending on the figure’s rarity, a “Hamilton” Funko Pop costs $10-$15.

‘Hamilton’ Funko Pop FAQ

Is there a King George Hamilton Funko Pop?

A. No. The most significant omission from the “Hamilton” Funko Pop collection is that there isn’t a King George III figure, the “Hamilton” antagonist delightfully played by Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff. No explanation was given for why the King didn’t get his own Funko Pop, but since Funko is always adding new figures, one could be released in the future.

Will there be more ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pop figures?

A. It’s unclear. No official announcement has been made about additional “Hamilton” Funko Pop figures. Yet Funko has expanded its product lines in the past for other popular brands like “Rick and Morty” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Given how popular “Hamilton” still is and how the company missed at least one fan-favorite character, there’s plenty of reason for them to make more figures.

What are the best ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pops to buy?

Top ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pop

Hamilton Funko Pop Alexander Hamilton Figure

What you need to know: No “Hamilton” Funko Pop collection is complete without this dynamic figure of the title character from the hit Broadway musical.

What you’ll love: The figure bears a solid likeness to star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. He has an emphatic facial expression that makes it seem like he’s about to burst into song. Hamilton’s outfit has plenty of little details, down to the ruffles on his shirt.

What you should consider: This Funko Pop figure is already challenging to find, with some retailers listing months before they have it in stock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Hamilton’ Funko Pop for the money

Hamilton Funko Pop George Washington Figure

What you need to know: America’s first President makes a grand entrance with this Funko Pop figure who comes with plenty of accessories.

What you’ll love: The figure’s appearance stands out from other Funko Pop figures with his hat and sword. It features a detailed paint job, including a sash on his outfit and a detailed texture on the hilt of his weapon. Washington has been given a dynamic pose.

What you should consider: While Washington’s outstretched hand makes him look more active, that also means his fingers are at risk of being scratched or bent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hamilton Funko Pop Aaron Burr Figure

What you need to know: This “Hamilton” Funko Pop brings Aaron Burr off the stage and into fans’ collections in style.

What you’ll love: The costume is what makes this Funko Pop figure. Burr’s suit is an eye-catching maroon different from the traditional colors seen on most Funko Pop figures. Like others in the “Hamilton” line, his wardrobe comes with plenty of detail. The arched eyebrows also give him more of a facial expression.

What you should consider: His pose is pretty boring compared to the action stances of other “Hamilton” Funko Pop figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

