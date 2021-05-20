Electronic Toys

Skip to content
Local News
Salute the Seniors: Cameron James Benoit of David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
Video
Suspect arrested in murder of 17-year-old found dead in his car in Rayne
Video
Lafayette street left underwater since Monday leaving elderly stuck
Video
Officials warn against scams following flash flooding across Louisiana
Video
‘We’re going to try to get relief’ Senator John Kennedy visits Acadiana area flood damage
Video
Rain barrel program puts use to rainwater – SOLD OUT for 2021
Video
Arrest made in overnight S. Orange St. shooting
FEMA: What to do when you return home after a flood
How a change in power left Lafayette’s Mouton statue untouchable for 40 years
Crowley Police Chief pleads not guilty to malfeasance, obstruction charges
Video
More Local
