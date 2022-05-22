Which Lord of the Rings Lego set is best?

When it comes to the most epic movies of all time, “The Lord of the Rings” franchise is right up there next to “Star Wars,” “James Bond” and Marvel. The story of Frodo Baggins and his treacherous journey through Middle Earth has been brought from the book pages onto the big screen. Given the popularity of “The Lord of the Rings,” it’s no surprise they would partner up with Lego to bring scenes from the movie into your living room.

The best “Lord of the Rings” Lego set is The Mines of Moria, which finds Legolas and Gimbli battling the cave troll in the dangerous underground mines.

What to know before you buy a Lord of the Rings Lego set

Frodo Baggins

Frodo is the main character in “The Lord of the Rings” story. He’s played by Elijah Wood in the films and is considered a Hobbit. His large feet and scruffy hair are now an iconic and well-known look throughout pop culture. Frodo’s story involves keeping the One Ring out of the clutches of evil as he himself deals with its power. Frodo is kind, lovable and always aims to do the right thing. This is what’s made him the most popular character in the entire franchise.

Other characters

There are far too many characters throughout “The Lord of the Rings” stories to list them all, but there are a few worth noting. Legolas is a Sindar Elf and is known for his long white hair and ability to shoot a bow at long distances. In the story, he’s best friends with Gimli the bearded Dwarf warrior. Speaking of best friends, Frodo is joined on his journey by Samwise Gamgee, a fellow Hobbit who helps protect the Ring. There’s also Gandolf, Gollum and Arwen.

The Hobbit

“The Hobbit” is a spin-off series from “The Lord of the Rings.” It stars Bilbo Baggins as he goes on an adventure through Middle Earth in search of a vast treasure. Unfortunately, he finds it more difficult than he expected, as the treasure is guarded by a dangerous dragon named Smaug. “The Hobbit” takes place adjacent to “The Lord of the Rings” stories and stars Frodo’s cousin Bilbo Baggins, features other Hobbits and even more new characters.

What to look for in a quality Lord of the Rings Lego set

Full scenes

The biggest appeal of Lego sets that are based on existing film franchises is that they offer the chance to build familiar scenes from scratch. Lego has the rights to “The Lord of the Rings,” so they’re able to take moments from the film and transform them into buildable Lego sets. This can include everything from inconsequential places like Frodo’s home kitchen or important scenes like the Mines of Moria.

Character sets

If you want the most comprehensive Lego set possible, look for ones that include several characters. “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” feature many important characters, and without them the Lego sets would feel unfinished. In the Mines of Moria set, seven characters in total are featured, including main characters like Legolas, Boromir and Gimli. Similarly, in the Lake-Town Chase set, Bilbo Baggins is met by Thorin Oakenshield, Bard the Bowman and the Master of Lake-Town, amongst others.

Collapsible pieces

There are two types of Lego fans: those who play with their sets and those who collect them. If you’re one of those people who like to act out full scenes, having collapsible pieces can greatly improve your set’s quality. For example, in the Mines of Moria Lego set, certain pieces of the walls are collapsible, which gives added effect to the overall scene. This means the pieces, while they’re set up and standing, can be easily knocked over without having to be disassembled like normal Legos.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lord of the Rings Lego set

Lord of the Rings Lego sets cost from $26-$331.

Lord of the Rings Lego set FAQ

Are Lord of the Rings Lego sets discontinued?

A. Yes, “The Lord of the Rings” Lego sets were discontinued in 2015. Many sets can still be found online, although some prices have increased due to their low availability.

Are there The Hobbit Lego sets?

A. Along with “The Lord of the Rings” Lego sets, there are also “The Hobbit” Lego sets. Be aware that these sets are also discontinued. You can still find certain sets sold online that feature Bilbo Baggins.

What’s the best Lord of the Rings Lego set to buy?

Top Lord of the Rings Lego set

LEGO The Lord of the Rings The Mines of Moria Set

What you need to know: Go deep into the creepy crevasses of the Mines of Moria in this expansive “Lord of the Rings” Lego set.

What you’ll love: This set comes with an impressive 776 Lego pieces that make up the mines and all the characters therein. Several weapons are included, such as a double-bladed axe and the Hobbit sword. There’s also a large cave troll to guard the gates.

What you should consider: This set is quite extensive and requires a lot of assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lord of the Rings Lego set for the money

LEGO The Lord of the Rings Frodo’s Cooking Corner Set

What you need to know: Go with Frodo to his kitchen to whip up some steak and brats in this unique “Lord of the Rings” Lego cooking set.

What you’ll love: This set includes a mini Frodo Lego figure — shaggy hair included. The setup is relatively quick with only 33 pieces in total including a stove with an oven, food, flowers, a cup and a barrel of delicious mead.

What you should consider: This set is much smaller than more comprehensive Lego sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO The Lord of the Rings The Hobbit Lake-Town Chase Set

What you need to know: The Lake-Town Chase Lego set from “The Hobbit” film brings to life the true spirit of Bilbo Baggins and his crew.

What you’ll love: This set consists of 470 pieces, making it a great choice for an experienced Lego builder. Set in the quaint Lake-Town, Bilbo Baggins is met by Thorin Oakenshield, Bard the Bowman and others. There are several accessories included such as a barrel, lamp, longbow, catapult, steering oar and even a boat.

What you should consider: This set may require more than one person to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

