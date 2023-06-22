BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Amazon is running deals on hot toys right now, and they are selling quickly. Some top toys of 2023 are already fluctuating from in-stock to out-of-stock, so act fast if you see something you like. Plus, if you plan ahead and grab these toys while the deals are hot for Prime Day 2023 (which will be held on July 11 and 12), you’ll save money where it counts.

We’ve done the research and sourced the best early deals you can buy now. Our list of the best toys for kids includes brand-new 2023 toy releases, hits from popular YouTube toy trends, Amazon bestsellers and, of course, a few standout toys we just really love.

The deals below were last updated on June 21, 2023, at 10 am EST.

BEST TOYS ON SALE FOR PRIME DAY EARLY ACCESS



GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower 25% OFF

This 5-foot toppling tower is an excellent party game. It features 54 giant wooden blocks, a dry-erase board for those who want to make their own rules and a canvas carrying case that fits all accessories and blocks so you can take it with you on the go.

SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad 10% OFF

Your kids can keep cool at home this summer in this 3-in-1 splash pad that you can place in your backyard or front yard. It’s suitable for children 12 months or older, and the base has a geographical mat with colorful designs that make learning fun.

Fisher-Price Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace 24% OFF

If your little one is a fan of Disney’s “Frozen,” they’ll love this ice palace playset featuring the movie’s famous song “Let It Go,” Elsa and Olaf figures and chair accessories. The bottom discovery button reveals the staircases with dazzling lights and sounds, and the top button raises the castle as it spins.

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Toy Gotham City Jail 53% OFF

Kids can see The Joker behind bars and have him escape with this jail play set. It features posable figures of Batman and The Joker and a Bat-Signal accessory. Plus, the jail has a power pad that opens the cell doors, and The Joker figure glows as he powers up.

Fisher-Price Barbie Tough Trike 30% OFF

If your child is a Barbie fan, they’ll love this tricycle featuring traditional Barbie colors. It’s perfect for outdoor riding thanks to the thick tires with rugged tread, and the frame has a wide-wheel base for increased durability. Also, the seat can be lifted to reveal a storage compartment.

Mattel Thomas and Friends Launch and Loop Toy Train Set 30% OFF

Train sets are excellent for helping children develop motor skills, and this one is colorful and features Thomas the Tank Engine. It’s a 16-foot track with a 360-degree loop and a button that sends Thomas on his way. Plus, Carly the Crane fixes up the track to let Thomas complete his route.

Power Wheels Ride-On Toy Jeep Wrangler 30% OFF

Your kids can cruise in style this summer in this rad toy Jeep Wrangler. It’s suitable for kids ages 3 to 7 and drives well over grass and hard surfaces. It features several toy accessories, including a grill, food pieces, a flying disc and a radio that plays grilling and driving sounds.

LLMoose Hover Soccer Ball 2-Pack 56% OFF

This hover soccer ball is excellent for indoor or outdoor play and glides smoothly over various surfaces, including asphalt and hardwood. It’s suitable for low-light conditions, thanks to the glowing LED lights, and it has foam bumpers to protect the internal components. Also, the exterior is soft enough for playing barefoot.

Sunlin Dance Mat 20% OFF

This dance mat offers a fun way for children to be active and has a portable design that doesn’t take up too much space. It’s made of heavy-duty vinyl, and there are three difficulty settings for children to follow the beat by stepping on the LED cues.

Orrente Remote Control Car 55% OFF

This remote control car has a flexible design that lets it perform 360-degree stunt spins and a four-wheel drive design that makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor surfaces. It has a shockproof body with anti-crash tires, two motors and two front LED headlights. Plus, it comes with all the batteries you need.

