Best card games for adults

Although there are hundreds of games you can play with a deck of poker cards, there are countless card games available that use their own unique decks.

The rise of adult-friendly video games has given us more options for entertaining our guests than we could ever have hoped for, but they aren’t always intuitive for new players. Card games often feature easy-to-learn rules that make the games fun for new users and seasoned players alike.

Adult card games might involve cooperation, intense strategy or even raunchy topics that aren’t kid-friendly. If you’re looking for a great card game to play with your friends, it can be helpful to compare the different types of card games available and get a feel for how their rules work.

Best card games

Best card games for two people

Codenames Duet

In “Codenames Duet,” you and one other player attempt to contact 15 different agents while avoiding a band of enemy assassins. The cards feature words on one side and either an agent or an assassin on the other. Give your partner clues to help them find the right agents in this fun cooperative game for two players.

7 Wonders: Duel

“7 Wonders” is a highly strategic game that two players can play in less than 35 minutes. You and another player command rival kingdoms and compete to advance your kingdom’s military, science, economy and resources. The optional Agora expansion even adds unique senate-based features and new ways to win. This exciting game has three different ways to win (or four if you get the Agora expansion) and countless strategies you can employ to do it, making it ideal if you’re looking for a game you can play multiple times and still enjoy.

Unstable Unicorns

This fun game can be played with as few as two people or as many as eight. In “Unstable Unicorns,” you race against another player to build an army of unicorns before they can build theirs — the player to reach the required number of unicorns first wins the game. The concept may seem simple, but the game is full of various upgrade cards that you can use to give your stable a bonus, as well as downgrade cards that give your opponent a disadvantage. “Unstable Unicorns” is a family-friendly card game, although an NSFW version is available.

Best card games for families

Bears vs. Babies

This unique card game has players stitch together monsters using two or more cards. Use your monsters to battle armies of wacky, battle-ready babies, such as the spider baby and the tank baby. “Bears vs. Babies” features easy-to-understand mechanics but still manages to feel like a highly strategic card game, and it comes in a fun, furry case.

Dutch Blitz (with Expansion Deck)

This exciting card game allows you to play with as few as two players or as many as eight. “Dutch Blitz” is a race to empty your hand of cards before the other players. This game can be played in as little as 15 minutes, making it easy to play over and over again.

Boss Monster

“Boss Monster” flips the script on the usual dungeon-crawler-style gameplay by allowing you to play as the antagonist. The aim of the game is to use your cards to build a dungeon that’s both alluring and deadly for heroes. Use traps, monsters and more to defeat the heroes. The first player to defeat ten heroes wins the game. You can even get expansions to the core game that feature new bosses, traps and more.

Best humorous card games

Exploding Kittens

“Exploding Kittens” fuses humor, strategy and easy-to-understand gameplay into a unique card game that can be fun for all ages. The deck contains two to three “exploding kitten” cards that effectively knock a player out of the game. A player wins by being the only one not to get blown up. The standard edition of the game is family-friendly, but there’s an NSFW version as well.

Take turns drawing from the deck and use cards that allow you to do things like view the top three cards of the deck, skip your draw, force an additional turn on another player or defuse the exploding kitten.

Pick Your Poison (NSFW Edition)

This risqué card game builds on the “would-you-rather” format with new rules and a scoring system. The deck is filled with different “poison” cards that feature painful, embarrassing or otherwise unpleasant scenarios.

Players take turns being the “judge” and kick each round off by playing two poison cards from their hand, forming a would-you-rather scenario. The other players then anonymously choose the scenario they would rather endure. The round concludes by revealing who decided what and awarding points accordingly. “Pick Your Poison” is an excellent game for a night with your friends but isn’t recommended for those who are easily grossed out or offended.

Joking Hazard

“Joking Hazard” is another option you should only consider if you’re looking for a more explicit title. This game is made by the creators of the offensive-but-popular web-comic “Cyanide and Happiness.” In “Joking Hazard,” players battle to create the funniest Cyanide and Happiness comic strip. The game features 360 cards, and you can add even more with their outrageous deck enhancement packs.

Much like “Pick Your Poison,” each round begins with a new player as the “judge.” The judge starts by flipping a card over from the top of the deck — this serves as the first panel of the comic strip. The judge then plays a card from their hand as the second panel of the comic strip, and the other players each anonymously play the third panel. The round ends with the judge choosing their favorite third-panel option and awarding a point accordingly.

