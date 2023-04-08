Dwayne Johnson confirmed to return as Maui

Get ready to sail and find your way to Motonui. Walt Disney Studios has announced that a live-action adaptation of their hit 2016 computer-animated film “Moana” is coming to the big screen.

The original “Moana” drew deeply from the beliefs and traditions of Polynesians and other Pacific Islander cultures. It was a critical and commercial success and was praised for its animation, adventurous plot, and songs by multi-award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Superstar wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson is returning as the legendary Polynesian trickster demigod Maui. Auli‘i Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, is set to executive produce.

The story of ‘Moana’

“Moana” tells the story of the title character, the daughter of the chief of the fictional Pacific island of Motonui, who embarks on a quest to save her home, her people and the ocean itself by retrieving a lost mystical artifact. With the sometimes complicated aid of Maui, Moana rights an ancient wrong, bringing peace and harmony back to the ocean and rediscovering her people’s adventurous, exploring heritage.

Is Moana a princess?

As the daughter of Motonui’s chief, Moana is one of the 12 official Disney Princesses, along with Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Merida and Rapunzel.

Who is going to play Moana in the live-action movie?

The live-action version of “Moana” is in the early stages of development. While Auli’i Cravalho is involved as an executive producer, it’s not yet confirmed if she will join Dwayne Johnson in reprising her role as Moana.

Best ‘Moana’-themed toys and games

Disney Princess My Friend Moana Doll

This 14-inch doll is the perfect size for play. With a poseable head and arms and long, brushable curly hair, the My Friend Moana doll can be dressed in a selection of outfits and comes with a removable headband. You can purchase additional outfits separately.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Disney Princess Moana’s Ocean Voyage 41150

Build Moana’s speedy camakau craft, the mystical transforming island of Te Fiti and a catapult for a couple of pesky Kakamora pirates in this excellent Lego Disney set. It features a Moana minifigure, a Maui big figure and a Heihei the rooster figure.

Sold by Amazon

Ravensburger World of Disney Eye Found It Board Game

Engage with a world of Disney characters, including Moana, in this board game. Easy-to-understand rules and a 6-foot-long board make this game a great way to develop observational skills and self-confidence.

Sold by Amazon

Disney Moana Animators’ Collection Mini Doll Play Set

A young Moana is the centerpiece of this mini doll play set from Disney’s Animators Collection line. Aside from the Moana child figure, you also get her pet pig Pua, the comical rooster Heihei and colorful accessories you can pack in a windowed carry case.

Sold by Amazon

Mattel Disney Princess Toys Singing Moana Doll in Signature Clothing

This 10-inch doll from Mattel gives you Moana from the movie with her signature outfit and long, curly hair ready for brushing or styling. Press her necklace, and she sings her big number, “How Far I’ll Go.”

Sold by Amazon

Disney Princess Just Play So Sweet Princess Moana

Sometimes there’s nothing like a plush toy to hug. This plush Moana doll is 12 inches tall and crafted from cuddly fabrics to cradle and squeeze. It includes printed details like a flower crown, sash, and necklace.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Disney Moana Action Figure Collectors Set

Fans of all ages love the collectible Funko Pop figurines featuring characters from favorite entertainment franchises. The Disney Moana set features Funko Pop figures of Moana, Maui and Pua the pig.

Sold by Amazon

Other ‘Moana’ merch worth checking out

