Including a ‘Star Wars’ Lego set that’s never been on sale

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is finally here, and with it, some amazing discounts on some best-selling gifts ahead of the holiday season. That includes a ton of LEGO sets. They’re up to 30% off today, including one LEGO “Star Wars” set that has never been on sale before today.

If you’ve had your eye on a LEGO “Star Wars” BD-1 75335 Posable Droid, a LEGO Ideas Tree House or maybe a LEGO Disney and Pixar “Up” House ahead of the holidays, now is the time to act.

These sets and more are included in the October Prime Day sale — but they may not last long, so now is the time to shop.

Shop this article: LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet, LEGO “Star Wars” BD-1 75335 Posable Droid, LEGO Icons Orchid

The best Prime Day Lego deals

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet

This mixed flower bouquet features 15 colorful stems, including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and decorative grasses. The best part? They never wilt. Get the set today for 23% off — just $45.99 compared to its usual price of $59.99.

LEGO “Star Wars” BD-1 75335 Posable Droid

This LEGO “Star Wars” set has never gone on sale before. The coveted BD-1 75335 droid has posable limbs and a multi-directional tilting head, so you can re-create his expressions from “The Jedi: Survivor.” Today, the set is 13% off — $87.30 compared to its usual list price of $99.99.

LEGO Icons Orchid

This decorative artificial orchid from the LEGO Botanical Collection features six large flowers in a blue, fluted vase. They make a great gift for any plant lover. The set is 20% off its usual $49.99 price — just $40 today.

100+ best deals of October Amazon Prime Day

LEGO “Star Wars” Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter

Luke’s X-wing is a classic set that any “Star Wars” fan would covet. It comes with some of the most beloved minifigures from the LEGO “Star Wars” universe: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna. Get it for 20% off: $40 instead of $49.99.

LEGO Ideas Tree House

This tree house set can change with the seasons. It comes with interchangeable leaves in green for spring and summer and orange and brown for fall. The tree house itself has several rooms with tools like a crane for hoisting up supplies. The set is 22% off today — $194.99 instead of $249.99.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

The Infinity Gauntlet is constructed on top of a stand for easy display, and once it’s built, its fingers are moveable, just like the real thing. Get it today for 20% off — $63.99 compared to its usual price of $79.99.

LEGO Disney and Pixar “Up” House

The iconic house from Disney Pixar’s “Up” comes to life in LEGOstyle, including the balloons that whisk it away on adventures. This set includes minifigures of Carl, Russell and Dug. Get the set for 20% off — $47.99 instead of $59.99.

LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline

New York City’s skyline is instantly recognizable, even in LEGO form. Build it yourself, brick by brick, with this Architecture set. Today, it’s 30% off, so you can buy it for $41.99 instead of $59.99.

LEGO “Star Wars” “The Mandalorian’s” N-1 Starfighter

“Star Wars” fans will love this N-1 Starfighter from “The Mandalorian,” along with some prized minifigures, including Baby Yoda. It’s 20% off today, so you can snag the set for just $47.99 instead of $59.99.

