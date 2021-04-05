Which yoga mat is good for the outdoors?

More people than ever before are taking up yoga to reset their health and complement their wellness routine. It’s estimated that 300 million people practice yoga worldwide.

Best outdoor yoga mats

Between 2012 and 2016, there was a 50% increase in Americans practicing yoga. Likewise, yoga is becoming more common among children, with 1.7 million children in the U.S. taking it on as a hobby. Yoga is an easily-accessible hobby for many, with thousands of online instructors and in-person classes available around the country.

What to look for in a yoga mat

While some people like to practice yoga in the comfort of their homes, others want to explore the outdoors and use it as a way to reconnect with nature. As yoga is a way of practicing self-care, you can take your mat outside with you and carry out mindful breathing exercises just about anywhere.

If you’re searching for a yoga mat for outdoor use, there are a few things you want to keep in mind. You want a yoga mat material that is easy to clean and can sit on uneven surfaces, especially if you plan on taking your mat with you on the go. You’ll also benefit from a carry case or strap that makes it easier to transport. If you’re doubling your yoga mat as a workout base, you’ll also be able to find sets that include other workout equipment.

The best yoga mats for the outdoors

Gaiam Yoga Mat

This thick yoga mat is non-slip and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It comes with one free downloadable yoga workout with the purchase and is made of non-toxic PVC. The mat is reasonably priced and can be taken anywhere. Sold by Amazon

BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Mat

This mat has double non-slip sides, making it a perfect companion for people of all shapes and sizes. The high-density foam material provides support and cushion for knees, hips, shoulders, and other high-impact body locations while doing yoga outdoors. Sold by Amazon

Rumi Sun Yoga Mat

This eco-friendly yoga mat has an innovative design that is easy to use outside. It’s made using a TPE material that is denser, more durable and more resilient than traditional yoga mats. This yoga mat incorporates a unique body alignment system, helping you understand where to position your body to control your yoga moves. Sold by Amazon

XN8 Padded Exercise Yoga Mat

Available in eight colors, the XN8 yoga mat is 15 millimeters thick and comes with a handle strap for carrying it to your outdoor yoga class. It also doubles as an exercise mat for pilates, gymnastics and at-home exercises. The NBR foam material is durable and long-lasting while being comfortable on your feet. Sold by Amazon

KG Physio Yoga Mat

The KG Physio Yoga Mat is available in seven colors, including pastel pink and acid green. The premium quality material gives you extra cushioning for your feet to make yoga easier, while the non-slip fabric prevents accidents outdoors. The elastic band makes it easier to roll up on the go. Sold by Amazon

Lions Yoga Mat

If you’re working on a budget, the Lions yoga mat gives you the basics in an appealing package. The anti-slip texture is durable and easy to clean, offering support and cushioning for your body throughout your yoga workout. The PVC foam is eco-friendly, making it lightweight and easy to transport. Sold by Amazon

Heathyoga Eco Friendly 6mm Yoga Mat

The Heathyoga mat is extra large, being both wider and longer than a regular yoga mat. It has two textured sides with a diamond-shaped top to prevent slipping. The base of the yoga mat has a tire thread bottom to keep it firmly on the ground. Sold by Amazon

Gruper TPE Yoga Mat

If you’re someone who appreciates a more minimalistic design, check out this yoga mat by Gruper. The front texture is soft to the touch and easy to clean with a ridged pattern on the bottom for added friction. Sold by Amazon

SugarMat Professional

The SugarMat is a luxurious yoga mat suitable for all occasions. It’s also machine-washable, allowing for easy cleaning post-workout. The SugarMat comes in various designs and features a natural rubber-resistant base made entirely of non-toxic materials. Sold by Amazon

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat

This mat comes with yoga poses embedded directly into the design and is an inch thick. Ideal for outdoor use, this mat’s non-slip material ensures you stay where you practice. Sold by Amazon.

