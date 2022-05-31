What are the best Callaway golf shoes?

As one of the leading brands of golf equipment and apparel, Callaway sets the standard for quality and design. In addition to their popular golf clubs and golf balls, Callaway makes fashionable golf shirts, shorts, hats and shoes.

Golfers rely on Callaway golf shoes to navigate the course just like they trust the clubs that launched the company to its stellar reputation. Callaway golf shoes are known for fresh designs, breathability and a variety of styles that fit the taste of every golfer. For its catchy look and waterproof durability, the best Callaway golf shoes are the Callaway Coronado V2.

What to know before you buy Callaway golf shoes

Sizing

Finding a good fit with your golf shoes is important for both comfort and performance. Your golf shoe size should be the same as your regular shoes, but it is always best to try them on first. When trying on golf shoes, wear the same socks you will wear on the golf course to make sure you have the right fit.

Spiked vs. spikeless shoes

Callaway makes both spiked and spikeless shoes. Spiked shoes hold the turf better and provide greater stability for your swing. They are best suited for golfers with fast, sweeping swings that generate a lot of centrifugal force. Spiked shoes cannot be worn off the golf course. Spikeless golf shoes have small plastic nubs that provide considerable traction, but their greatest benefit is their versatility in being comfortable enough to wear during your round and then off the course afterwards.

Fashionable golf shoes

There are different styles of golf shoes. Vintage saddle shoes are still available, although a more athletic look is gaining in popularity. Most Callaway golf shoes look like athletic shoes and have an extensive selection of styles and colors. Many of these golf shoes are spikeless and can be worn casually off the course.

What to look for in quality Callaway golf shoes

Synthetic uppers

Flexibility is important with golf shoes as they absorb the twisting and turning of your swing. Rigid shoes are uncomfortable and unforgiving. Most Callaway golf shoes have synthetic leather uppers that allow the shoe to flex easily with even the fastest swings. Many synthetic uppers are paired with a mesh binding that allows your foot to breathe.

Cushioned insole

Callaway uses its trademarked Forged Foam to cushion the shoe insoles. This makes a long day on the course more comfortable when walking from hole to hole or standing on the tee box or fairway. Comfortable feet give your mind one less thing to worry about when preparing for your next shot.

Waterproof

Many Callaway golf shoes are made with waterproof material that keeps water from penetrating the shoe and keeping your feet dry. They are ideal for wet climates or if you play early in the morning when there is heavy dew. Keep in mind that shoes labeled “water-resistant” are not the same thing as waterproof shoes. Water-resistant shoes repel moisture, but they can’t fully protect your feet against wet course conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on Callaway golf shoes

Some older Callaway golf shoes run $60-$80 but may have limited color choices. Newer designs with the latest technology start at $80-$110, and the highest-end Callaway golf shoes with waterproofing and innovative design cost $110-$140.

Callaway golf shoes FAQ

How do I keep my shoes clean?

A. Leather golf shoes require more care. The leather wants to curl inward over time, so using shoe trees to keep the shoes expanded is recommended. A leather softener applied to the shoe after dirt has been washed away is also important for restoring the leather to its genuine state. Synthetic shoes should have any loose debris and dirt washed off after each round. Keep an eye on your shoelaces too as they often get dirtier than the shoe itself over time.

Does Callaway offer a warranty?

A. Yes, Callaway extends a two-year limited warranty on all of its equipment and apparel. Third-party damage and normal wear and tear is not covered. Be aware that the warranty is voided if the shoes are not purchased through an authorized Callaway retailer.

What are the best Callaway golf shoes to buy?

Top Callaway golf shoes

Callaway Coronado V2 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes look stylish and have an excellent reputation for being waterproof and durable.

What you’ll love: A synthetic rubber sole supports a well-cushioned forged foam midsole, and the shoe is extra stable due to a heel stabilizer and nine thermoplastic spikes. The microfiber leather upper provides waterproofing.

What you should consider: The sturdy construction takes a long time to break in and may cause blisters initially.

Where to buy: Sold by Callaway Golf, Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Callaway golf shoes for the money

Callaway Solana XT Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These affordable spikeless golf shoes are extremely lightweight with a sleek style that looks good off the course, too.

What you’ll love: The ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) midsole provides a natural ground feel. There is a mesh liner for breathability and heat ventilation. The upper has a stability cage and the insole has five millimeters of foam for extra comfort.

What you should consider: There were some concerns about the toe being too narrow and flimsy compared to the rest of the shoe’s support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Callaway Swami 2.0 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: This spikeless shoe looks great on and off the course and provides great protection from inclement weather.

What you’ll love: The low-top styling offers comfort on the course and flexibility to wear with anything off the course. A full-grain leather upper is waterproof, and the EVA midsole has extra comfort. Multidirectional lugs provide outsole stability.

What you should consider: They are more expensive than other spikeless shoes, and they have a businesslike appeal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.