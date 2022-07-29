The best kids and youth sports equipment for the upcoming school season

The new school year is just around the corner, meaning it’s time to start shopping for back-to-school deals. Studies have shown that kids are happier when they play sports, so if your child is athletic, you’ll want to put new equipment at the top of the list.

Tryouts for school teams happen early in the year, so your child will need quality equipment sooner rather than later. New sports equipment can enhance your child’s performance and boost their confidence.

What should I know about youth sports equipment?

The most popular sports

Individual sports such as swimming, gymnastics and track and field are popular, but most kids are more interested in team sports. The most popular team sports include basketball, baseball, soccer and football.

Protective equipment

It depends on the sport your child wants to play, but it’s always best to prioritize protective equipment. Safety comes first when it comes to contact sports, especially football. Your child should be wearing plenty of protective padding.

Performance gear

Once you’ve got your kids’ protective equipment covered, looking into performance gear is a good idea. Your child should have durable cleats or shoes that offer sufficient traction and durability. The kind of performance gear you should get for your child depends on their skill level.

For example, if your child is a beginner, you don’t need to spend much money on a baseball bat. More experienced players benefit more from advanced-engineered equipment. For beginners, it’s best to ensure their gear is functional and helps them get the hang of the game.

Equipment cost

The cheapest sports equipment for under $100 are cleats, shoes, football gloves, baseball gloves, shin guards, training shirts and shorts. You can expect to spend $100-$200 on gear such as baseball bats, fielding gloves and football pads. You can also find premium soccer cleats and basketball shoes engineered with the latest technology in the same price range.

Best sports equipment

Best soccer gear

Adidas Kids’ X Speedflow+ FG Soccer Cleats

These cleats have a stylish design and a Primeknit upper for a secure fit and a comfortable feel. The stabilizing Agilitycage is great for shifty players who need extra support during quick movements. The thermal polyurethane outsole provides excellent traction.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jvigue Kids Soccer Shin Guards

This two-pack will help you save on shin guards for your child’s upcoming soccer season. It comes with a black and blue pair, and they have soft ethyl vinyl acetate foam on the inside for reduced friction and a comfortable feel.

Sold by Amazon

Sportout Kids Goalkeeper Gloves

Young goalkeepers will love these durable and colorful gloves. They have a double-wrist safeguard that reduces the risk of a sprained wrist, cushioning for added palm protection and a mesh cover for improved airflow.

Sold by Amazon

Best basketball gear

Puma Kids’ Triple Jr Basketball Shoes

These shoes offer elite performance thanks to a mesh and leather upper and the Puma Formstrip layered between the midsole and the upper. The low ankle length makes them ideal for speedy guards.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Boys’ Dri-Fit Elite Basketball Shorts

Help boost your child’s confidence on the court with these high-quality shorts made with Dri-Fit material that’s quick-drying and effective at wicking away sweat. Plus, they have side pockets and come in 14 colors.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Kids’ Grade School Air Zoom Crossover Basketball Shoes

These shoes are engineered to help young players feel comfortable on the court and improve their game. The Zoom Air unit in the heel makes them highly responsive, and the collar provides a snug fit around the ankle for extra support.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best baseball gear

Rawlings 11.5-inch Youth GG Elite Series Glove

This glove is made with premium leather and has a modified web suitable for infielders and outfielders. The reinforced palm pad and the finger paddings reduce vibrations from hard line drives, and the leather lacing provides extra durability.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour Boy’s Harper 6 Mid Rm Jr. Baseball Shoes

These cleats are built for youth players learning the basics of baseball. They have a durable outsole with molded rubber cleats for superior traction and a mid-length ankle cut. Their dual lace and Velcro closure system ensure a secure fit.

Sold by Amazon

Rawlings Velo ACP USA Youth Bat 2020 (-10)

This two-piece carbon composite bat is lightweight and helps players create more speed for powerful strikes. It has a lasered groove across the sweet spot for increased flexibility, and the thin hand helps players maintain form throughout their swing.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best football gear

Spomat Youth Football Gloves

Help your budding all-star wide receiver improve their catching skills with these ergonomically designed gloves. The back is made of breathable polyester, and the ultra-stick silicone on the fingers makes it easier to catch tough balls.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Kids’ Force Savage Shark 2 Mid Football Cleats

These cleats are excellent for players who need maximum stability on the field. They have a three-strap closure for a locked-down fit, a durable synthetic leather upper and a phylon foam midsole for responsiveness during strides.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour Youth Game Day Armour Pro 5-Pad Integrated Football Shirt

This shirt is great for training sessions and provides excellent all-day comfort. It’s made with moisture-wicking material and has a four-way stretch fabrication that doesn’t limit mobility. Also, it incorporates industry-leading HEX technology for added protection.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.