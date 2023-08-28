New Pantone + Cariuma shoe colors are perfect for fall

Sandal season is coming to a close — and just in time. Celebrity-favorite shoe brand Cariuma teamed up with Pantone again to drop a few fall-inspired sneakers that design enthusiasts will want to pair with everything.

The Pantone + Cariuma line features three new cozy shades of the classic canvas sneakers, and they all have us thinking about crunchy leaves and cardigan sweaters.

What is Pantone?

Pantone is a company that created a universal standard for color matching. Essentially, they built a system that assigns a code to every color on Earth, allowing artists and designers to match shades exactly by analyzing and matching up their Pantone codes.

Cariuma

Pantone is also a huge collaborator. They’ve been known to get together with brands to create all kinds of cool and colorful products — from an H&M Home line to a Kate Spade bag collection to a line of brightly colored Starbucks accessories. Pantone is also well-known for its annual Color of the Year, which inspires yearly design trends.

Pantone + Cariuma features three must-have, fall-inspired colors

The Pantone + Cariuma collab has the internet super excited because Cariuma sneakers are already beloved for being cozy, comfortable and versatile. You can walk in them all day, and they go with literally any outfit. You can dress them up with a skirt or pair them with shorts or jeans for a more casual look.

The three fall colors designed by Pantone are available in Cariuma’s Low Oca style sneakers, which are made from eco-friendly materials, including recycled plastics and 100% organic cotton. For a limited time, you can get free express shipping by using the code “NEWSEASON” at checkout.

New Pantone + Cariuma shoes in fall colors

Pantone Cacao Nibs Canvas

The drop includes the color Cacao Nibs, which is a deep brown that immediately makes us think of a warm cup of hot chocolate. These will fit right in among the changing leaves this fall, and even better, they’ll go with every outfit in your closet. Imagine propping these up in front of a bonfire on a chilly fall day.

Pantone Navy Peony Canvas

The next color in the Pantone + Cariuma drop is Navy Peony, a rich blue shade that will be sure to pop among the sea of browns, red, yellows and oranges that dominate in the fall. These are the shoes that will have strangers and friends alike giving you compliments — and for good reason.

Pantone Ruby Wine Canvas

And finally, the last shade in the latest Pantone + Cariuma drop is Ruby Wine, which is a deep red. These shoes are like your go-to lipstick: classic, dependable, subtle, but bold. They’re sultry and ready to make a statement but still neutral enough to go with any outfit you pair them with.

Classic Pantone + Cariuma shoes that go with anything

Pantone White Canvas

If you want a shoe that really goes with everything in your closet, the Pantone Snow White sneaker can’t be beat. It’s a classic for a reason, and it’s suitable for all seasons.

Pantone Cornsilk Canvas

Yellow is underrated when it comes to transitioning from summer to fall. This bright and cheery color is great for sunny days, but when there’s a chill in the air, it goes great with moodier outfits too.

