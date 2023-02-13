Which winter boots for women are best?

Keeping warm in the winter can be challenging, especially in a Northern city where the temperature is often frigid, and snowfall is practically an everyday occurrence. If you want to make it through the cold weather this winter, you’ll need a solid pair of winter boots.

There are many styles of winter boots for women, so you can choose something that suits your preference. However, it’s best to look for high-quality boots, such as the Ugg Women’s Adirondack III Waterproof Boots, that look stylish, are waterproof and keep your feet warm.

What to know before you buy winter boots for women

Size

How winter boots are constructed often makes them run smaller than your regular shoe size. You can still use that as a guide when shopping for winter boots, but if you’re unsure what size to buy, it’s best to measure the length of your foot and consult a sizing chart.

Boot height

Boot height is a matter of preference, but the higher they go, the more warmth they provide. Tall winter boots have a shaft length of 10-12 inches, while mid-cut boots are 7-9 inches high. Although you’ll feel warmer wearing tall boots, they limit your flexibility and mobility, so it’s best to wear mid-cut boots if you want more mobility.

Boot types

There are three types of winter boots for women: snow, active hiking and pac boots:

Snow boots are excellent for keeping your feet protected from snow and rain, and are best for commuting to work or school.

are excellent for keeping your feet protected from snow and rain, and are best for commuting to work or school. Active hiking boots offer excellent stability, ankle support and traction, making them ideal if you often walk across thick snow beds.

offer excellent stability, ankle support and traction, making them ideal if you often walk across thick snow beds. Pac boots are bulky, making them impractical for walking long distances since they can quickly tire your feet and legs. However, they provide the best warmth and water resistance of any boots.

What to look for in quality winter boots for women

Waterproof

The primary feature needed for winter boots is a water-resistant build. You’ll likely experience snow or rain in the winter, so your feet must be protected from moisture. If your feet get wet, you’ll feel colder, and it’s more difficult to warm them.

The best winter boots are fully waterproof and prevent moisture from penetrating the outer material. However, not all boots are fully waterproof, with some focused primarily on keeping your feet warm and offering minimal water-resistance.

Insulation

If you want your feet to stay as warm as possible when it’s cold, you need your boots to have plenty of insulation. Boots without much insulation can keep you warm on mild winter days, but for frigid temperatures, you need ones packed with at least 200 grams of insulation. The best winter boots can keep your feet relatively warm in temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees, and some have up to 800 grams of insulation.

Traction

Cold weather often means plenty of rain and snow, which means you’ll encounter many slippery surfaces. Shoes that don’t provide sufficient grip make it easier for you to slip and fall on a wet surface, which can lead to injury. For safety and optimal traction, your winter boots should have a thick rubber outsole with a treaded pattern.

How much you can expect to spend on winter boots for women

You can get a pair of reliable boots to get you through the winter for $50-$150. However, if you want something stylish, made with premium materials and built to last, expect to spend up to $250.

Best winter boots for women FAQ

Can I wear suede boots in inclement weather?

A. Suede boots are stylish but typically don’t offer the kind of protection and warmth of boots made from other materials. Also, suede is harder to clean than other fabrics.

How do I clean my winter boots?

A. Generally, you can use a dry or damp cloth to wipe them down and remove mud, salt and other stains.

What are the best winter boots for women to buy?

Top winter boots for women

Ugg Women’s Adirondack III Waterproof Boots

What you need to know: They have a high-quality build and keep your feet warm and cozy on the coldest winter days.

What you’ll love: They have 200 grams of insulation to keep your feet warm and an EnerG footbed lined with wool for comfort. DryTech technology prevents water from penetrating, authentic sheepskin offers a plush feel and a molded rubber outsole provides excellent traction.

What you should consider: Some customers report that those with wide calves may have difficulty getting them and may find them uncomfortable once they do.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter boots for women for the money

Dream Pairs Women’s Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots

What you need to know: These are excellent for those who don’t want to spend too much on winter boots but want something stylish to keep their feet warm.

What you’ll love: They have an 11-inch shaft circumference, a cushioned footbed for long-lasting comfort and a 1.5-inch heel. They have a durable wind- and water-resistant construction and 200 grams of Thermolite insulation that keeps your feet warm in temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees.

What you should consider: The calf isn’t as sturdy as those of other boots, and the toe box space is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bearpaw Vegan Elle Women’s Winter Boots

What you need to know: These boots have a luxurious look and are suitable for mild winter days and sturdy enough for inclement weather.

What you’ll love: They have a microsuede upper, a vegan polyester blend lining, a durable rubber outsole for superior traction and an 8-inch shaft. They use NeverWet waterproofing technology to keep your feet dry and stain-repellant technology to protect them from salt and mud stains.

What you should consider: They have a slim build, making them uncomfortable to wear for extended periods for those with wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.