Winter can be an excellent time to go for a hike. The trails aren’t crowded, bugs aren’t around to take a bite out of you and snow can transform the scenery into a peaceful winter wonderland. But hiking in the cold and snow means you need the right gear to stay warm and dry.

There’s nothing worse than having to finish a trial with wet socks, so it all starts with your hiking boots. If you want a pair that combines form and function, check out these boots that will have you looking great and hiking in comfort.

In this article: Manfen Women’s Hiking Boots, Keen Women’s Voyageur Mid-Height Breathable Hiking Boots and Mishansha Hiking Boots.

Best women’s hiking boots under $100

Merrell Women’s Alverstone Mid Hiking Boots

If you live in a climate that doesn’t get much snow, these lightweight hiking boots are perfect for winter. They have a waterproof membrane that keeps water out but lets moisture escape when your feet sweat. The two-tone design and bright turquoise details give them a stylish look.

Sold by Amazon

Manfen Women’s Hiking Boots

These waterproof hiking boots have an anti-skid rubber outsole that provides excellent grip on rocky or icy trails. They’re lightweight, though, so your feet won’t get fatigued on long hikes. The water-resistant outer shell also keeps your feet dry and comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

These stylish hiking boots are made of 100% leather that keeps water out, but lets other moisture escape. They also have a protective toe cap to keep your feet safe on rocky trails and a breathable mesh lining to prevent sweating. They come in 10 fashionable color schemes, too.

Sold by Amazon

KEEN Women’s Voyageur Mid Height Breathable Hiking Boots

These comfortable hiking boots have a water-resistant leather upper that can keep your feet dry on wet winter hikes. They also feature multi-directional lugs on their soles to provide highly effective traction on the trails. They’re available in two colors, too, including olive green.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Amped Waterproof Hiking Boots

Available in seven stylish colors, these boots are ideal if you want to inject your personal style into your hiking gear. They feature a breathable, waterproof design that keeps your feet dry and a rubber outsole that can handle even the rockiest trails. The lightweight midsole provides excellent cushioning for comfortable hikes, too.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best women’s hiking boots for $100+

Teva Women’s Ridgeview Waterproof Hiking Boots

These colorful hiking boots have a recycled polyester upper, making them an excellent option if you prefer eco-friendly footwear. The specially designed outsole also provides effective traction on dry and wet terrain. The color-blocked design gives them a cool retro feel.

Sold by Amazon

Ugg Women’s Adirondack Boots

With premium leather uppers and a fluffy wool lining, these boots make a fun fashion statement and provide excellent warmth on winter hikes. They’re rated for up to -32 degrees and feature a fully waterproof design. The cushioning insole prevents your feet from getting fatigued.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Women’s Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes

These sharp-looking hiking boots boast a lightweight construction for improved comfort on long hikes. They also have a GORE-TEX membrane that can keep your feet dry without overheating. Their durable rubber outsole can provide traction in all types of weather, too.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best men’s hiking boots under $100

Mishansha Hiking Boots

These hiking boots are available in both men’s and women’s sizes, making them perfect for nearly anyone. They have a faux leather exterior and a thick, plush liner for added warmth in cold weather. The upgraded non-skid outsole also offers plenty of cushioning and wear resistance.

Sold by Amazon

Shulook Men’s Snow Boots

These sleek boots are 100% waterproof and feature synthetic leather that holds up well to regular wear. They also have a faux fur lining to keep your feet warm and a flexible EVA midsole that offers excellent cushioning to prevent fatigue. They’re available in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Foxelli Men’s Hiking Boots

These hiking boots boast suede leather construction and a waterproof membrane that keeps out moisture on winter hikes. They’re lightweight and comfortable, so your feet won’t get fatigued on long treks, either. They also come in three colors, including blue.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s hiking boots for $100+

Columbia Men’s Bugaboot III Snow Boot

These boots are excellent for winter hikes because they feature unique technology that provides waterproof protection while maintaining breathability. They also have a rubber outsole that offers excellent traction on the trails. The leather upper gives the boots plenty of style.

Sold by Amazon

Merrell Men’s Erie Mid Hiking Boot

These fashionable suede hiking books have an impermeable membrane that keeps out water but lets moisture escape from inside. They also have an air-cushion heel for shock absorption and stability on uneven trails. You can choose from four colors, too.

Sold by Amazon

On Men’s Cloudrock Waterproof Hiking Boots

These striking hiking boots have a waterproof nylon upper that can keep your feet dry in winter weather. They also have a rubber outsole that offers excellent traction in both wet and dry conditions. They have an EVA midsole to provide cushioned support on long hikes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

