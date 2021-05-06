Skip to content
Financial
New rules could be in store for Wall Street after GameStop stock saga, SEC Chairman says
Video
Local News
Local teen nearly dies after being bullied, school officials downplay incident
Video
Moving Acadiana Forward: Stuller job fair for 200 positions
Video
Elderly woman dies in Lafayette house fire
Armentor Awards $10K Pay It Forward College Scholarships to at-risk seniors
Video
Carencro man arrested for March fatal crash
Planned water outages, boil advisory for town of Melville
UPDATE: Victims identified in Eunice shooting on Nimitz St.
Video
23 days of praying, hoping, and searching for the Seacor Power crew members lost
Video
SOLA Giving Day Returns May 6, 2021!
Video
Opelousas man charged in gun incident that injured 4-year-old
Local teen nearly dies after being bullied, school officials downplay incident
Video
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Elderly woman dies in Lafayette house fire
State Treasury sending out millions of dollars in unclaimed property
Video
Reps. propose “Southern Nights” as Louisiana’s 5th state song, change of state motto
