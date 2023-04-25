Which indoor rabbit hutch is best?

While it used to be the norm to keep rabbits outside, more people are choosing to keep their bunnies indoors for their comfort and safety. If you want to house your rabbit in your home but don’t want to give them free run of the place 24/7, you’ll need a suitable indoor rabbit hutch.

Choosing a hutch of the right size for your rabbits is important. You might also want to choose a hutch with multiple levels to give them more room without taking up extra floor space. The Be Mindful Bunny Hutch is a solid, spacious choice.

What to know before you buy an indoor rabbit hutch

Size

The size of the indoor rabbit hutch you need depends on a range of variables, including how many rabbits you have and how much of the day they’ll spend in their hutch. It’s natural that large groups of rabbits need more space than pairs and that rabbits who spend most of their days in their hutch need more space than those that are out most of the day.

Ideally, your rabbits should be able to take at least three hops in their hutch. An average hop covers around 18 inches, which means hutches should be a minimum of 54 inches long. However, if your bunnies spend much of the day running loose in the house or a pen, a smaller hutch will suffice.

Levels

Many indoor hutches have two or more levels. This provides more square footage for rabbits to explore without taking up more space than is practical inside a home. Having multiple levels is an especially good idea with larger groups of rabbits, since they can more easily find their own space when they need to.

Doors

Hutches need multiple doors so you can more easily get to rabbits when you need to. If a hutch has a single door, you’ll only be able to grab a rabbit if it’s near the door. Look for ones that either have multiple doors on each level or large doors that span the bulk of each story.

What to look for in a quality indoor rabbit hutch

Ventilation

Well-ventilated hutches give rabbits all the fresh air they need and make it less likely that the hutch will get damp and grow mold or mildew. Many have portions of wire mesh or grid-like bars. However, some areas should have solid walls for rabbits to hide away in.

Ramps

If you choose a hutch with more than one level, it should have a ramp for rabbits to ascend and descend. These ramps should be wide, solid and nonslip to keep bunnies from hurting themselves going up or down.

Removable pan

Removable litter pans make cleaning out your rabbits’ hutch much less of a chore. Ideally, all levels should have removable pans.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor rabbit hutch

You can spend anywhere from around $100, for a basic compact model, to $500 for a carefully crafted extra-large hutch.

Indoor rabbit hutch FAQ

Can rabbits live indoors all the time?

A. Yes, rabbits can live indoors full time. Experts increasingly suggest keeping them inside to protect them from predators, parasites and extreme temperature fluctuations.

Not only is it safer for rabbits indoors, but it’s easier to develop a closer bond with your rabbits when they live in your home. However, no matter how much time you have to spend with your bunny, rabbits are social animals and should always be kept in pairs or groups.

That said, if you have a yard, it’s still nice for rabbits to have some outdoor time in a large run or pen. This gives them a chance to graze and hop around in more space.

Where should I keep my rabbits in the house?

A. Keep them in a room that’s warm but not excessively hot. Keep their hutch out of direct sunlight.

Which room is best to house them in depends on their temperament. If they’re friendly, inquisitive and comfortable around humans, it’s best to keep them in the room you hang out in most, such as the living room. If they’re more shy, they may be happier in a quieter room, but not one that’s never used by household members.

They’ll also need some supervised time outside their hutch, either giving them complete free rein in a room or using a large pen.

What’s the best indoor rabbit hutch to buy?

Top rabbit hutch

Be Mindful Bunny Hutch

What you need to know: This spacious two-level rabbit hutch is suitable for either indoor or outdoor use.

What you’ll love: It’s made from solid fir and is relatively easy to assemble, taking around 60 minutes. The hutch is well-ventilated and has enough doors that you can easily get to rabbits wherever they are inside.

What you should consider: A few buyers report receiving hutches with cracked pieces, but they were sent replacements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor rabbit hutch for the money

GDLF Two-Floor Wooden Indoor Bunny Hutch

What you need to know: Measuring around 58 inches on the longest side, this is a roomy option for a pair of rabbits.

What you’ll love: It has two stories with a stable ramp linking them. Both top and bottom levels have pullout litter pans for easy cleaning. It’s ventilated well, but the top layer still offers enough privacy for bunnies to hide away.

What you should consider: It’s fairly tricky to assemble, especially if you aren’t a confident DIY-er.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gutinneen Indoor/Outdoor Rabbit Hutch

What you need to know: With plenty of compartments to move around and hide out in, this two-tier rabbit hutch is great for pairs.

What you’ll love: It has a ramp between floors and a foldout ramp from the first level to the ground when needed. The pullout litter trays make cleaning up after your bunnies easier. There’s plenty of ventilation to keep your rabbits comfortable.

What you should consider: It could be more solidly made, so it might not stand the test of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

