How to use a flea collar for cats

Flea collars for cats have improved significantly in recent years. Collars are safer, more effective, more convenient and have longer-lasting effects.

Is a flea collar right for your cat?

Flea collars for cats and dogs have existed for more than 60 years. Entomologist Robert Goulding, Jr. invented and marketed the first flea collar in 1964.

While nowadays you have more than one option to treat fleas on your cat — pills, shampoos, topical medicine and more — flea collars have improved and adapted over time. Among all the options to eliminate fleas, a flea collar can be the appropriate solution for your cat.

Read on to discover how flea collars for cats work, how to decide if it’s the right method for your pet and the best flea collars on the market.

How do flea collars work?

Flea collars were one of the most popular solutions for treating fleas in pets, though there were concerns in years past since flea collars contained certain ingredients that were too strong for both animals and humans. Thankfully, modern collars for cats are made by brands that create safe, helpful and highly effective flea collars.

Old designs of flea collars used to release their ingredients all at once, along with a strong odor, with the goal of killing the fleas as quickly as possible. This wasn’t comfortable or healthy. New flea collars function in a more efficient way: ingredients are released gradually, without any strong odor and preventing possible allergic reactions from pets.

Are flea collars safe for cats?

When used properly, flea collars are perfectly safe for cats and can improve your cat’s quality of life. Flea collars are comfortable, odorless, adjustable and durable (with up to 8 months of wear time). Aside from preventing flea and tick bites, collars can prevent disease and irritation.

Before buying a flea collar, make sure it’s designed specifically for cats. Using dog flea products or devices on cats can be dangerous and have negative effects.

When to use a flea collar on your cat

If your cat frequently goes outside, has had a flea problem in the past or you don’t have the time or it’s difficult to medicate them, buying a flea collar can be a smart solution. Flea collars conveniently work as a repellent, killing fleas on your cat’s body and preventing your cat from touching or biting the fleas.

How to put on a cat flea collar

When using a flea collar, always be aware of the fit on your cat’s neck. To avoid accidents and discomfort, make sure it fits properly — after placing the collar around your cat’s neck, there should be sufficient space for at least two fingers between the collar and their neck. If your cat is still growing, leave enough length at the end of the collar for you to adjust it accordingly as time passes. Some collars come with a release system in case the collar gets entangled when the cat is out and about.

Once you put the flea collar around your cat’s neck, it can be adjusted for safety. From there, if your cat is full-grown, you can cut the excess material at the end of the collar, preventing it from scratching or poking them. After the collar has released its active ingredients, you may need to remove it and buy a new one. It should be noted that some flea collars are designed to kill fleas, some repel them and some accomplish both things.

Best flea collars for cats

The most effective and recommended flea collars are absorption-based, which means the insecticides are released into the cat’s skin. Clearly, the proportion of insecticides is small and safe for your cat’s health. All these recommendations are absorption-based.

Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Cats

This is one of the most recommended, convenient and effective flea collars on the market. It’s odorless, is made for cats 10 weeks or older and offers powerful protection for up to 8 months.

Sold by: Amazon, PetSmart and Petco

SOBAKEN Flea & Tick Collar for Cat

This collar offers 8-month protection and is effective as well as waterproof. It protects your cat from fleas, ticks, lice and larvae. It’s also a highly affordable option.

Sold by: Amazon

Hartz UltraGuard Pro Flea & Tick Collar for Cats

For cats 12 weeks and older, this collar keeps working for 7 months. Not only does it keep fleas and ticks away from your cat, it also keeps your cat safe at night, thanks to a reflective strip.

Sold by: Amazon

