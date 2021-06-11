Fish & Reptile Supplies

Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
77°
News
Top Stories
BREAKING: Three victims in hospital after being shot near Police Department
Police on scene of shooting in Downtown
Gov. Edwards signs new bills into law, including Juneteenth as state holiday
Exclusive: Children ran over and left injured after truck drives into home and flees scene
Local News
BREAKING: Three victims in hospital after being shot near Police Department
Police on scene of shooting in Downtown
Exclusive: Children ran over and left injured after truck drives into home and flees scene
St. Martinville police search for suspect who attempted to abduct two young girls in his van
UPDATE: Abbeville Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in hit-and-run
Rental assistance available for parishes affected by May storms
Moving Acadiana Forward: A new inclusive and accessible playground is coming to Parc Sans Souci
UPDATE: St. Landry Parish rescinds No Wake Zone for all waterways
Port Barre issues boil advisory
Authorities investigate Murder-Suicide near Youngsville
Sidebar