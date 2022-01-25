Which whiteboard calendar is best?

Whiteboard calendars, just as their name suggests, combine two of the most useful organizational tools available into one simple item. Whether you’re planning your work schedule, sorting out the monthly chores or even determining what groceries you need to pick up for this week’s meals, a whiteboard calendar provides a simple, customizable way to keep your busy life on track.

The JILoffice Dry Erase Calendar Whiteboard comes in a variety of sizes and configurations, making it the ideal solution for people looking for the most customization possible in a whiteboard calendar. It features generous spacing, a magnetic surface and high quality construction.

What to know before you buy a whiteboard calendar

Size

The appropriate size of your whiteboard calendar will be determined by how you intend to use it. If your calendar is for personal use, smaller models will prove to be less cumbersome to read and easier to hang or store. However, if you intend to use your calendar in a public setting where many people will need to view it from a distance, or if you have a schedule that requires writing in a lot of detailed tasks, you will want a larger model.

Layout

Some calendars present their schedules in a traditional grid format, while others look more like lists with lines for text or tasks. Consider the use and audience for your calendar to determine which layout will work best for your purposes. Those that break the week down into seven separate lists, for example, are well suited for chores or shopping. Some whiteboard calendars include lines for text in addition to their grid layout, although having both may require you to purchase a larger model than preferred to allow enough room for you to write on the calendar comfortably.

Placement

Place your calendar in an area where those who need to read it will find it to be easily accessible. Chore schedules can be posted in the laundry room. Shopping lists or meal plans can be displayed on the fridge. Calendars used for work will likely be best placed in your home office or cubicle, with many featuring a magnetic backing that allows you to easily stick them to your existing whiteboard, metal door or appliance.

Time frame

Select a calendar that displays a time frame that makes sense for your planning. Business schedules are often plotted out months in advance, so you may wish to purchase a whiteboard calendar that encompasses a quarter of the year or more. Calendars used for chores, especially if they are intended for children, may only need to display a single week at a time. Consider how far ahead you intend to plan and choose a calendar that will conveniently allow you to view your entire schedule at a glance. Some models allow you to view the entire year.

What to look for in a quality whiteboard calendar

Space

While the space your calendar allows for writing is largely determined by the size of the unit itself, some models feature more generous day squares than others. Cramped calendars may be more convenient for smaller locations, but busy schedules can quickly make them challenging to read and modify.

Markers and accessories

Some whiteboard calendars include markers, magnets and erasers to create a complete kit that you can use to start getting organized right away. Even if you already own a whiteboard and the items you need to use it, extra markers are always appreciated and these sets provide great value.

Hanging options

Many whiteboard calendars are fully magnetized, allowing them to adhere to refrigerators or existing whiteboards. However, those who will be using their calendar on a bare wall will need to ensure that the unit they purchase can be hung appropriately. To make this easier, select a whiteboard calendar that includes any hanging hardware necessary for your purposes.

Cork

Some whiteboard calendars also feature a cork strip that allows you to use thumbtacks to post notes, lists, pictures or even hang keys and other items from the board itself. While cork boards may seem to be a throwback in today’s sleek, modern workspaces, they can add charm and warmth to a whiteboard calendar that is used amidst your home decor, especially when adorned with family photos.

Mobility

If you plan to use your whiteboard calendar for presentations that will take place in various locations, you will likely want to invest in one that is fitted into a mobile frame. Featuring wheels and a flipping, reversible whiteboard, these office appliances allow you to roll your schedule into any space where it needs to be viewed.

How much you can expect to spend on a whiteboard calendar

Most people will find quality whiteboard calendars of various sizes in the $20-$40 range. Premium whiteboard calendars made of glass can cost as much as $100, and mobile units can cost around $200.

Whiteboard calendar FAQ

How do I clean my whiteboard calendar?

A. Whiteboards are easily cleaned using a special whiteboard cleaner, window cleaner or even just warm water and a soft cloth. Avoid any cleaners that leave a waxy or greasy residue, as this will greatly impede your ability to write on the board. Do not use abrasive cleaners or corrosive solvents on your whiteboard.

Do I need to use special markers on my whiteboard calendar?

A. Yes, use only dry erase markers on your whiteboard. Using the wrong type of marker on your board can result in permanent damage to your calendar.

Can I repair a damaged whiteboard calendar?

A. If the writing surface of your whiteboard calendar becomes scratched, chipped or damaged, there is little you can do to repair it. The best course of action is to replace your whiteboard if the damage becomes too frustrating to work around or continues to spread.

What’s the best whiteboard calendar to buy?

Top whiteboard calendar

JILoffice Dry Erase Calendar Whiteboard

What you need to know: Available in multiple sizes, this generous whiteboard calendar is great for office use, thanks to its magnetic surface.

What you’ll love: This whiteboard calendar is available in many configurations, including one that includes a strip of cork board along the bottom for pinning papers and photos. Elegantly laid out with a space for note writing, this calendar is great for monthly planning.

What you should consider: This model is high-quality, but expensive. It also cannot be magnetically hung.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top whiteboard calendar for the money

Dry Erase Fridge Magnetic Calendar

What you need to know: Compact, light and magnetic, this calendar is excellent for home use.

What you’ll love: This calendar comes with a separate, smaller magnetic pad for notes and is the perfect size for use in the kitchen. Ideal for chores or meal planning, this whiteboard calendar is clearly marketed towards today’s busy households.

What you should consider: This calendar is small and may be challenging for some users to write in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Glass Board Yearly Calendar

What you need to know: For those who have to plan ahead, this calendar displays a whole year.

What you’ll love: Large and made from classy, aesthetically pleasing glass, this calendar allows you to see and schedule for an entire year. It includes mounting hardware and you can even order professional installation with your purchase.

What you should consider: This calendar’s generous time frame results in small day boxes that are only 1.5 inches square, making it hard to plan each day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

